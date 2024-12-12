Sikandar: Salman Khan's co-star Rashmika Mandanna recalls how he took care of her when she was unwell on sets; ‘he told crew to get me healthy food…’

Rashmika Mandanna has an interesting lineup of projects in Bollywood, and one of the most anticipated films is Salman Khan starrer Sikandar. Recently, the actress opened up about her experience working with the superstar and gushed about his grounded personality. She also added that made her feel special and took care of her when she fell ill on the film set by asking crew to offering her healthy food, water etc.

In a candid conversation with India Today Digital, Rashmika Mandanna expressed her happiness over working with Salman Khan in their upcoming film. She called it a dream come true opportunity for her as an actress and admired the actor's humility. To emphasize her point she recalled how he cared for her when she fell ill.

"I was not well on set when we were shooting. The moment he found out about it, he asked me if I was okay and told the crew to get me healthy food, warm water, and everything," Mandanna shared.

The Animal actress elaborated further on Khan's personality and revealed that he makes his co-stars feel special and takes good care of them. Although he is among the leading actors in Indian cinema, she was in awe of his grounded personality.

Apart from her experience, Rashmika kept other details about her role in the film under wraps. But, mentioned that she is excited to be a part of Sikandar and the movie will be special for her. Also, the Pushpa 2 actress stated that she couldn't wait for her fans to watch the highly-anticipated film.

Advertisement

Sikandar stars Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and more in significant roles. AR Murugadoss directs it and will be released in Eid 2025. Meanwhile, the film's team has been filming for it across Mumbai and Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying the success of her film Pushpa 2, co-starring Allu Arjun, and will be soon seen in several Bollywood projects. Apart from Sikandar, she is also a part of Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Thama.

ALSO READ: When Salman Khan wrote Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge's scene and only changed it after 3 attempts by director; 'I am Salim sahab’s son’