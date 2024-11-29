Somy Ali reveals Suniel Shetty ‘pulled her aside’ and gave her crucial advice after she made comments on director's work

Actress Somy Ali, known for her fearless attitude and candid opinions, never shies away from speaking her mind or standing up against wrongdoing. In a recent revelation, Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend shared an intriguing story from her past. She recalled how Suniel Shetty once ‘pulled her aside’ after she made critical comments about a film’s clips, offering her some advice.

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Somy Ali reflected on a moment from her Bollywood days when Suniel Shetty offered her some advice about navigating the industry. She recounted attending a private screening of a film’s rushes at Sanjay Dutt’s home theater, where she openly criticized the movie, calling it one of the worst she had ever seen. Her blunt remarks left the director visibly shaken.

She said, "I went to see rushes of a film and telling the director it was the worst movie I have ever had to sit through. I recall vividly it was at Sanju’s house as they had a theater where people would often watch rushes. The director looked like he had seen a dead body when I told him that."

Seeing the situation, Suniel Shetty took her aside and explained the unspoken rules of the film world, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy over honesty in such settings.

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend said, "Suniel pulled me aside and said you can’t do that here. This isn’t Miami and you can’t speak what’s in your head out loud."

The actress admitted she struggled to adapt to the industry's expectations, refusing to sugarcoat her opinions or live a life of pretense. Over time, she recognized her misfit nature and decided to embrace it fully.

By the time she turned 40, she made a firm decision to prioritize her peace and self-respect, even at the cost of losing relationships. Today, she unapologetically lives by her own principles, valuing authenticity above all else.

Reflecting on the trouble her unfiltered honesty has caused over the years, Somy Ali shared a few notable memories. In her very first interview, conducted by a young journalist Ashwin Varde fresh out of journalism school, Somy admitted to saying some bold and controversial things about several actors, statements she still stands by as true.

With no guidance at the time, both she and the interviewer found themselves in a whirlwind of unintended offense. Though she later apologized and mended fences, Somy acknowledged that her candid nature was never going to change, whether in interviews or daily life.

She also reminisced about her close bond with Divya Bharti, who shared her disregard for societal expectations and the so-called ‘mind police’. The actress found their unapologetic honesty refreshing but recognized that Bollywood was not a place for a 16-year-old to navigate alone, especially without proper guidance or support.

Somy Ali, known for her memorable roles in Bollywood hits like Krishna Avatar with Mithun Chakraborty, Anth alongside Suniel Shetty, Yaar Gaddar with Saif Ali Khan, and Andolan starring Govinda, has not only left her mark on the silver screen but also society. She runs a transformative NGO, No More Tears, dedicated to making a difference.

