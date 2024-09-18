Salman Khan 'used to climb the pipes and come to my room through my window' reveals Somy Ali; recalls how Sangeeta Bijlani caught them together

Former actress Somy Ali disclosed that Sangeeta Bijlani ended her marriage plans with Salman Khan after catching him red-handed. Somy mentioned, “Salman used to climb the pipes and come to my room through my window.” She also shared that she later apologized to Sangeeta for 'breaking' her marriage with Salman.

During an interview with Times Now, Somy Ali opened up about a time when Sangeeta Bijlani caught her and Salman Khan together, which led to the end of their relationship. She recalled how Salman would sneak into her apartment by climbing pipes to reach her window. At the time, Salman was still involved with Sangeeta, and their wedding preparations were already underway, with invitations printed. This incident occurred while she was living in a two-bedroom apartment in Vindhyachal, Uttar Pradesh.

Somy Ali continued her story, explaining how a sudden confrontation with Sangeeta Bijlani led to a pivotal moment. She described sitting with Salman Khan in her room when Sangeeta unexpectedly entered. "Salman and I were sitting and talking in my room and Sangeeta walked in suddenly. She looked at Salman and said, 'This is it. You have to make a choice'," the former actress said and added that Salman told her he would return in ten minutes.

Assuming he would proceed with marrying Sangeeta, given the wedding cards were already printed, Somy was surprised when Salman came back and announced he had ended his relationship with Sangeeta to be with her. She felt as though it was a matter of fate.

Somy also shared that years later, she reached out to Sangeeta Bijlani to apologize. She expressed sincere regret, explaining that she was young and unaware of the consequences of her actions at the time. She said, "I told her I was deeply sorry from the bottom of my heart. I was a child then and I did not know what I was doing." She further revealed that Sangeeta responded by saying she was indifferent as she was happily married to Azhar, but shortly after, Sangeeta filed for divorce from him the following month.

Somy acknowledged that her actions as a 16-year-old were wrong, recognizing that she had contributed to the breakup of a marriage. She felt it was important to take responsibility and make amends by apologizing to Sangeeta.

Somy Ali and Salman Khan were reportedly dating during the 1990s, which, despite being brief publicly, lasted for about eight years according to her. The two had collaborated on the 1992 film Buland, though it was never released.

