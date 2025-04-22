Sonu Nigam falls victim to online fraud after Tillotama Shome; says people ‘posting controversial things under my name’ on X

Online fraud has become prevalent these days, and even popular Bollywood celebs are becoming victims of it. After Paatal Lok actress Tillotama Shome, singer Sonu Nigam claimed someone has been wrongly using his identity. He also revealed that people have been posting controversial things under his name on X.

Sonu Nigam recently took to his Instagram handle and alerted his fans about the online fraud he has become a victim of. The senior singer stated in his post that someone has been misusing his identity online.

He further penned, “Please note that no one from my team has ever reached out to anyone on my behalf for any reason. If someone claims to be from my management and contacts you out of the blue, please treat it with caution!”

Sonu Nigam falls prey to online fraud:

In the lengthy note, the Pal Pal Har Pal singer further expressed that he hasn't been on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) for the past 8 years. However, there are a few accounts that people may believe are his that are actually being run by someone else and often post controversial things under his name.

"If you come across such fake accounts or messages, please report and block. Thank you to those who've flagged the issue to me. And thank you so much, my extended family, for your continued support and understanding," the singer expressed.

In the captions, Nigam took a moment to clarify something important. He divulged, "If you come across any suspicious/fake messages under my name, it would be great if you could report or block the account. Thank you everyone for your support and understanding."

A day ago, Pataal Lok actress Tillotama Shome also alerted fans after fraudsters used her name to con others. She took to her social media handle and stated, "This is not my number. The photo being used as the DP is of our film @bakshobondifilm. It was since removed. To whoever you may be, please don't use my name to ask the people I know for things. STOP."

Tillotama Shome alerts fans of an online scam in her name:

