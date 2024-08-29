Berlin Trailer OUT: Stree 2's Aparshakti Khurana impresses as sign language expert in espionage film with Rahul Bose, Ishwak Singh

Aparshakti Khurana recently starred in the horror comedy Stree 2, which is performing quite well at the box office. He is gearing up for the release of his next movie which is Berlin. Earlier, it was announced that the espionage thriller, co-starring Rahul Bose and Ishwak Singh, will premiere on OTT. Now, the trailer has been released that gives a glimpse into Aparshakti’s impressive performance as a sign language expert.

Today, August 29, 2024, the trailer of the upcoming movie Berlin was unveiled across social media platforms. The 2-minute, 30-second trailer offers a peek into the story that is set in Delhi in the year 1993. Aparshakti Khurana plays the role of Pushkin Verma, who is hired by Rahul Bose’s character Jagdish Sondhi.

He has to investigate Ashok Kumar, a deaf-mute man, played by actor Ishwak Singh. Ashok is believed to be working for a foreign intelligence agency.

Watch the full trailer here!

The caption of Aparshakti Khurana’s Instagram post teased, “Pushkin, Ashok, and Jagdish are woven into a web of lies, deceit, and illusions. Will this investigation reveal the truth or complicate it further?”

The trailer was praised by the netizens in the comments section under the trailer. One person lauded the casting, saying, “all the actors are topnotch,” while another stated, “oh nice.. very interesting! Rahul Bose after such a long time. Aparshakti looks good... Great star cast.. !”

Advertisement

A user wrote, “This actually looks Intriguing,” and another comment read, “Trailer look awesome waiting for movie.”

Directed by Atul Sabharwal, Berlin also stars Anupriya Goenka and Kabir Bedi in pivotal roles. The film has received a lot of appreciation at prestigious film festivals. Produced by Umesh KR Bansal, Atul Sabharwal, and Manav Shrivastav, Berlin is slated to release on September 13, 2024 on ZEE5.

Regarding Stree 2, Aparshakti Khurana reprised his role as Bittu in the latest installment of the Maddock supernatural universe. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi also returned in the sequel. The film followed the events of the 2018 film Stree and takes the viewers back to Chanderi, which is now haunted by Sarkata.

ALSO READ: Yudhra Trailer OUT: Siddhant Chaturvedi has 'serious anger issues'; promises thrilling ride with Raghav Juyal, Malavika Mohanan