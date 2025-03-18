Tamannaah Bhatia reveals she wants to portray Sridevi on screen; 'She's somebody I always...'

Tamannaah Bhatia is set to take on an exciting role in Jagan Shakti’s upcoming jungle adventure Ranger alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, as exclusively revealed by Pinkvilla. While gearing up for this project, the actress recently shared her long-standing admiration for Sridevi, expressing her dream of portraying the legendary star on-screen.

When asked which icon she would love to portray on screen, the Stree 2 actress instantly named Sridevi. In a conversation with IANS, she said, "It would be Sridevi, ma'am. I think she was super iconic, and she's somebody I always admired."

This isn’t the first time Tamannaah has shared her wish to portray Sridevi on screen. In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, she revealed that Sridevi had been her inspiration since childhood and expressed her dream of bringing the legendary actress’s story to life in a biopic.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for an exciting new adventure! Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that director Jagan Shakti has cast her as the female lead in Ranger, alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt.

The source added, "She is excited to embark on this journey with the team of Ranger. It’s a well-crafted role, with an arc of redemption. She has allotted bulk dates to the team and has already started work for the film on the personal fronts. Tamannaah has also undergone multiple script reading sessions with Jagan Shakti."

Advertisement

On the personal front, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, have parted ways after over two years together. While their breakup has been confirmed, sources told us that the two plan to remain friends despite going their separate ways.

Meanwhile, Sridevi charmed audiences with unforgettable roles in Mr. India, Nagina, Sadma, ChaalBaaz, Chandni, and Khuda Gawah, leaving an indelible mark. Her last appearance in Mom (2017) was proof to her enduring brilliance. In 2018, while attending a family wedding in Dubai, she tragically passed away. Initially attributed to cardiac arrest, further investigation revealed the cause as accidental drowning, making her sudden passing on February 24 a heartbreaking loss for cinema.