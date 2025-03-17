INSIDE Rasha Thadani’s birthday bash ft Ibrahim Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more; don’t miss cake-cutting with mom Raveena Tandon

2025 is a special year for Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani’s daughter, Rasha Thadani. She made her acting debut with the movie Azaad this year. The actress recently celebrated her 20th birthday in style. Some inside glimpses ft. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more have surfaced on the internet. Rasha was also seen cutting the cake with her mom by her side.

On March 16, 2025, Rasha Thadani was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai with her friends and family as she celebrated her 20th birthday. The guests shared some inside pictures and videos from the party on social media.

In one video, Rasha was seen cutting a two-tier chocolate cake. Her friends and mom, Raveena Tandon, stood with her, clapping and cheering. The mother-daughter duo was twinning in stunning black dresses.

Watch the cake-cutting video here!

In one picture, Rasha Thadani was seen posing with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya, who also made their Bollywood debut this year. While the Nadaaniyan actor looked dapper in a white t-shirt and black shirt with blue jeans, Veer wore a customized tee featuring the birthday girl’s still from her song Uyi Amma. In another photo, Ibrahim was seen taking a selfie with a friend while making a quirky face.

Rasha and Raveena also struck a pose together. The decorations of the party were visible in the background. ‘Rasha’s Twentieth’ was written on the wall, with many black and gray balloons adorning the place.

Have a look!

Tamannaah Bhatia also took to her Instagram Stories to share some glimpses from the bash. She posted a picture with Rasha Thadani and Pragya Kapoor, writing, “Happy birthday Queen @rashathadani.” Tamannaah also posed for selfies with choreographer Bosco Martis and designer Manish Malhotra. The Stree 2 actress donned a black dress with a blazer for the occasion.

Check out the stories!

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon shared a heartwarming video on her daughter’s birthday. The video featured Rasha’s sweet moments from childhood and recent years. The caption read, “Blessings always. Milestone. Birthday Baby.”

Rasha Thadani’s debut movie Azaad was released in January and can now be streamed on Netflix.