The Bhootnii actress Palak Tiwari confesses to stalking 2000 Instagram profiles for just 1 guy and ended up dating him; deets

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter and actress Palak Tiwari is all set for her upcoming film The Bhootnii with Sanjay Dutt. On the personal front, she has been rumored to be in a relationship with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Now, the actress opened up on stalking around 2000 Instagram profiles for just one guy after finding him cute and then ended up dating him.

In an interview with Zoom, Palak Tiwari opened up on the most ‘sane’ thing she has done till date. She shared that she saw a guy who was very cute. She added that whenever she finds someone cute, she needs to find out the details about him but this time she had no clue.

The Bhootnii actress shared that she just saw him once and didn’t even know his name. She then turned towards different ‘search methods’ on Instagram and found him in someone else’s IG story. Palak shares, “This person posted a story with him but didn’t tag him. And they were following 2,000 people. You best believe I scrolled through all 2,000 names to find his name and username.’

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also added, “I sent it to my friend. This was just for me. I wouldn’t have done it for anyone else. But yes, it did work out till it did.”

Earlier, in an interview with Filmfare, Palak Tiwari shared that she prefers keeping her dating life private because she wants the focus to remain on her career. She expressed that when a romantic relationship becomes public, it often overshadows one’s work and reduces them to just a headline. Palak also added that she wouldn’t want others to have opinions on matters she felt ‘strongly’ about, such as a relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak is currently busy promoting her upcoming horror comedy The Bhootnii. She will be seen in the role of Ananya, a girl possessed by a spirit, as revealed in the trailer.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and Nick in pivotal roles. Directed and written by Sidhaant Sachdev, it was originally set for release on April 18, 2025, but has now been postponed to May 1.

