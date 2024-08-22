THROWBACK: When Deepika Padukone revealed hubby Ranveer Singh is scared of her more than his parents

Soon to be parents, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the hottest couples of the Bollywood industry. The duo shares a great camaraderie, be it on-screen or off-screen. Let us rewind to the moment when Deepika revealed that Ranveer Singh is scared of her more than his parents. She also shed light on whether Ranveer's mother gave her tips to handle the actor.

In an up & close chat with Filmfare, the Gehraiyaan actress later revealed if Ranveer's mother gave her any tips to handle him. Padukone said, “No. Infact, they are like please take him.” She further added that Ranveer is more scared of her than his family so if her in-laws want anything to be done, she feels they will approach her instead of Ranveer.

“I think he (Ranveer Singh) is more scared of me versus his parents or his sisters so I like to believe atleast or maybe that's how they make me feel that when they (in-laws) want something to get done, they'll ask me to do it,” Deepika winked.

Soon-to-be-mommy, Deepika Padukone further said that she has lived most of her life alone and now has someone to share her space with, she is no longer alone. The Dostana actress concluded by saying that they both are working but the fact is they both wake up to each other that's the most beautiful thing ever.

In the same conversation, Padukone shared if she discussed the no-kissing policy with Ranveer Singh after they got married. In a mellow tone, the Bollywood diva reacted to the same and stated, “We just went back 50 years.” Further, Deepika was quizzed about whether she and Ranveer would get more possessive that they would avoid doing intimate scenes and kissing their co-stars. The actress replied, “We will know soon.”

On the career front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. She is currently enjoying her maternity leave. While on the other hand, Ranveer Singh is busy shooting for his upcoming film with Aditya Dhar. The yet-untitled action-thriller will see Ranveer in a never-seen-before avatar.

