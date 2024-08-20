Yuvraj Singh biopic announced: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, 7 actors who we think are PERFECT for the role

In a treat for Bollywood and cricket fans, a biopic on the life of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was announced. While the makers are yet to announce the name of the actor headlining the biopic, we’ve curated a list of actors after brainstorming who we think can ace the part. The makers have called it a grand celebration of the cricketer’s unparalleled journey and contribution to the sport.

The biographical drama will capture the essence of Yuvraj Singh's illustrious career, unforgettable six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup, and his courageous off-field battles. The latest announcement left fans quite elated and intrigued by the major development. Without further ado, take a quick look at the list of actors we think are the most eligible actors fit to play the role.

7 actors who can nail the role of Yuvraj Singh in his biopic

1. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has to be the top choice for any role, considering the amount of versatility he has proven over the years in every genre. We’ve already seen his excellence in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, Sanju directed by Rajkumar Hirani. His wide acting range from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani to Animal speaks a lot about his growth as an actor.

Interestingly, according to Times Of India, earlier this year, Yuvraj had also mentioned the actor’s name while confirming his biopic. “I recently watched Animal and I think Ranbir Kapoor would be the right fit for my biopic. But eventually, it’ll be the director’s call. We’re definitely working on it and will have some good news soon,” he had said.

2. Ranveer Singh

The next name on the list has to be Ranveer Singh, another brilliant talent of Bollywood. A chameleon of an actor, he has the potential to get into any character and nail it seamlessly. From period dramas like Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat to Gully Boy, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, his adaptability in different characters has always impressed the audiences.

How can we forget his portrayal of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s 83? Right from the legendary cricketer’s body language to looks, Ranveer fully immersed himself in the role and how. So, there are no second thoughts about him justifying the role of Yuvraj Singh as well.

3. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is surely unstoppable and how. Nothing is stopping him from spreading his machismo charm among fans. He is another talent par excellence who can mould himself into any character like slime. It was just days back fans were going gaga over his ‘Tauba Tauba’ moves and comic timing in Bad Newz, and now he has everyone’s attention with his formidable avatar for the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in period drama, Chhaava.

Before this, we’ve also seen him impressing everyone with his compelling portrayal in the biopics of Udham Singh and Sam Manekshaw (Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Bahadur). In addition to this, being a Punjabi we can imagine how truly he would be able to portray Yuvraj who also belongs to Punjab.

Notably, during a promotional event of Sam Bahadur, Vicky had also expressed his desire to work on a film based on a sports personality. “I would love to do something sports-oriented. It gives you the opportunity to learn skills. As an actor and sports lover, I would love to do that… I loved sports biopics like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag but my portrayal could be a fictional character also,” he had said.

4. Sidharth Malhotra

Our next pick on the list is Sidharth Malhotra. The Delhi boy has thoroughly entertained fans with his stellar projects. His much-loved film, Shershaah, was also a biopic based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. The conviction with which Sid played the part has everyone’s hearts. After this, it would be great to see him transforming himself into a cricketer for the film. What do you think?

5. Siddhant Chaturvedi

In the current lot of actors, hands down Siddhant Chaturvedi is another incredible talent in Bollywood. Despite a short yet significant filmography, he has delivered acclaimed performances in movies like Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. No wonder, his portrayal of rapper MC Sher soared his popularity and took them on to the newer heights.

Notably, back in 2020, Yuvraj also had Siddhant in his mind perfect to play his part. Upon being asked to name an actor fit to play his part, according to Times Of India, he had jokingly mentioned, "Probably, I’d play myself — that would be a bit desperate… (chuckles) hai, na? See, that’s the director’s job to decide. If it’s going to be a Bollywood film, then Siddhant Chaturvedi — the guy who played MC Sher in Gully Boy is a good option; I’d love to see him in the film.”

6. Randeep Hooda

An underrated gem of Bollywood, Randeep Hooda is another talent we can set high hopes on. His intense demeanor and commitment towards craft need no introduction. The uncrowned king of biopics, he has never hesitated to undergo challenging physical transformations for his parts. Be it Swatantrya Veer Savarkar or Sarabjit, we remember his great deal of attention towards every role he has done.

7. Aditya Roy Kapur

Last but not least, definitely Aditya Roy Kapur. Though the actor has been quite choosy with the films he does, it would be fascinating to see him explore an undiscovered side of himself in the biopic of a cricketer. What do you think?

Bollywood and Cricket are a combination made in heaven. One can ascertain the frenzy among fans with the mere announcement of Yuvraj Singh’s biopic. Which one of these above-mentioned actors do you think will be the best fit for the part, do let us know in the comments section.

