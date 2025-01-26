Upcoming Hindi OTT releases in February 2025 on Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and more

Bollywood continues to shine, offering a variety of captivating content that has garnered a loyal following. This February, the OTT world is set to heat up with a diverse range of releases that promise to keep binge-watchers hooked. From Boman Irani's directorial debut, The Mehta Boys, to the emotional journey of Sanya Malhotra in Mrs., February's OTT lineup is packed with must-see titles. If you're a fan of fresh storytelling, be sure to mark your calendars!

1. The Mehta Boys

Cast: Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, Puja Sarup

Director: Boman Irani

Release date: February 7, 2025

Boman Irani is stepping into the world of filmmaking with his directorial debut, The Mehta Boys. After its global premiere at the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival in September 2024, the film is set for an OTT release on Prime Video on February 7, 2025. The announcement has already generated excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting the film's launch.

The story follows a father and son who, despite their differences, are forced to spend 48 hours together. The Mehta Boys has already won several accolades, including Best Feature Film at CSAFF and Best Actor for Irani at the International Film Festival of South Asia. The film also had its Asian debut at IFFI Goa and opened at the Indian Film Festival Berlin in January 2025.

2. Oops Ab Kya?

Cast: Shweta Basu Prasad, Aashim Gulati, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sonali Kulkarni, Apara Mehta, Abhay Mahajan, Amy Aela

Director: Prem Mistry and Debatma Mandal

Release date: February 20, 2025

Shweta Basu Prasad is set to star in the quirky comedy Oops Ab Kya?, alongside Aashim Gulati. The show, which is gearing up for its OTT debut, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 20, 2025. The streaming platform shared the exciting news on its social media.

The official teaser, lasting 50 seconds, introduces Shweta as Roohi, a young woman with a conservative grandmother. During a visit to the gynecologist, Roohi's pregnancy is revealed, leading to chaos when her mother insists it's impossible, and a doctor's mix-up adds to the drama. Fans can look forward to the humorous and chaotic storyline soon.

3. Mrs.

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya, Kanwaljit Singh, Aparna Ghoshal, Mrinal Kulkarni, Nitya Moyal

Director: Arati Kadav

Release date: February 7, 2025

Jio Studios has unveiled the trailer for Mrs., a much-anticipated film starring Sanya Malhotra, set to premiere on ZEE5 on February 7. The film follows Richa, a trained dancer who struggles to adjust to her new life after marrying Diwakar.

The trailer showcases Richa's inner turmoil as she attempts to balance her passion for dance with the responsibilities of being a housewife. Mrs. delves into themes of identity, ambition, and the societal pressures women face when juggling personal dreams and traditional roles.

As Richa navigates her new life, viewers are left wondering if she'll sacrifice her career or find a way to keep her aspirations alive. This heartfelt drama promises to be a powerful exploration of self-discovery and the emotional complexities of womanhood.

