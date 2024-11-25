Varun Dhawan’s Citadel: Honey Bunny co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is relieved she ‘didn’t have to dance’ with him after watching Baby John song Nain Matakka

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu impressed the fans with their chemistry in the spy series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The former is now gearing up for the release of Baby John, and the film’s first song, Nain Matakka, has been released. After watching the song, Samantha praised it and expressed her relief that she didn’t have to dance with Varun.

Today, November 25, 2024, the makers of the upcoming movie Baby John unveiled the first song titled Nain Matakka, featuring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. Soon after the release of the dance number, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared it on her Instagram Stories.

Praising Varun’s dancing skills, she wrote, “Thank god I didn't have to dance with you @varundvn (heart hands emojis).” Samantha also sent her love to Keerthy, saying, “@keerthysureshofficial, my hottie pattotie.” She added, “Already obsessed with this song. @diljitdosanjh (sparkles emojis) @atlee47 @priyaatlee @musicthaman.”

Varun reacted to Samantha’s story, exclaiming, “Sammmy sammy,” accompanied by red hearts and a honey pot emoji.

The global sensations Diljit Dosanjh and Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, aka Dhee, have collaborated for Nain Matakka. They have lent their vocals to the song. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil, and the music is by S. Thaman.

In Baby John, Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh will share the screen for the first time. The cast also includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav, with Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, it is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 7. In the action-packed series, they play the roles of secret agents, who go to great lengths to protect their young daughter Nadia.

The show is the Indian spinoff in the Citadel Universe, which includes the American version and the Italian version as well. Directed by Raj & DK, the series is developed by Sita R. Menon.

