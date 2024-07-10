WATCH: Vicky Kaushal has coolest reaction to paparazzo grooving to his Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba at airport: 'Yeh kar sakta hai?'

The Tauba Tauba fever has gripped the entire nation, with people grooving to its catchy beats and lyrics since its release. Vicky Kaushal aced the moves in this dance number from Bad Newz and has received a lot of love from the audience.

Recently, even a paparazzo couldn't resist joining the fun as he flaunted his steps in front of Vicky while the actor made his way inside the Mumbai airport.

Vicky Kaushal has a cool reaction to pap joining Tauba Tauba trend at airport

Today, July 10, 2024, Vicky Kaushal was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he prepared to depart for the promotions of his upcoming movie Bad Newz. Vicky looked dapper in a light blue shirt paired with denim pants and white sneakers.

As he greeted the paparazzi and posed for them, the camerapersons said, “Bhai, gaana aag laga diya hai (The song has killed it),” referring to Vicky’s trending track Tauba Tauba.

Vicky expressed his thanks, and a paparazzo told him that one of them wanted to dance. Vicky asked, “Yeh kar sakta hai? (He can do it?)” A pap then did the hook step of the recently released song, which Vicky watched with surprise. With a smile on his face, he shook the pap’s hand and gave him a hug.

A little fan was also waiting patiently for Vicky. After the pap’s dance, he warmly embraced the girl and posed for a picture with her.

Watch the video here!

About Vicky Kaushal starrer Bad Newz

Bad Newz is a comedy directed by Anand Tiwari. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. The trailer has already given the audience a glimpse of the fun that’s in store.

Besides Karan Aujla’s song Tauba Tauba, a romantic track called Jaanam has also been released. It is Vishal Mishra’s composition and highlights the chemistry between the lead actors, Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

Presented by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective, the film is scheduled to hit the silver screen on July 19, 2024.

