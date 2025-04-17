When Arbaaz Khan admitted to feeling conscious of being called Salman Khan's brother in the past; 'it didn't make sense'

Arbaaz Khan made his identity in the film industry by acting, directing, and producing many movies. However, in the past, there was a time when he felt conscious of being called Salman Khan's brother. But the star later admitted that it was all in his head, and it didn't make sense. Read on!

Salman Khan shares a lovely relationship with his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. Even though the Sikandar actor is more popular than his siblings, there haven’t been times when all of them haven't stood by each other, be it in happiness or during testing times. In an old interview with ETimes, Arbaaz spoke about feeling conscious and worried about being called Salman’s brother.

However, the Fashion actor stated that when he looks back, he realizes that it came for no reason and “it didn't make sense.” Arbaaz further added, “And that used to bother me at times when I was called Salim Khan's son, Salman Khan's brother, or probably at one time, Malaika Arora's husband, for that matter.”

Over time, the Dabangg producer realized that he doesn’t have to prove anything to anybody. According to him, this exercise is futile and taxing, and the only person one should be pleasing is oneself.

When asked if staying in the news has ever affected his relationship with his brothers, the actor-producer responded with a firm no. He further stated that people from the outside would assume that testing times and problems would break them apart, but in fact, they have made them stronger.

Over the past decades, Salman and Arbaaz have worked in several films, including Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hello Brother, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Hello, Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Dabangg 3, and more. In December 2023, when Arbaaz got married for the second time to makeup artist Sshura Khan, Salman was among the first people to arrive at their sister, Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence, for the traditional wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, rumors have it that Arbaaz and Sshura are on the way to becoming parents. Recently, the couple was spotted heading to a maternity clinic in Mumbai.

