Loveyapa actor Junaid Khan reveals sister Ira Khan's husband Nupur cuddled with him all night before marriage for THIS interesting reason

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, is gearing up for his much-anticipated film Loveyapa, starring alongside Khushi Kapoor. The film's trailer has already received rave reviews. In a candid moment, Junaid shared a fun tidbit about his sister Ira Khan's husband, Nupur Shikhare. Apparently, after a drinking contest, Nupur ended up cuddling Junaid all night before his wedding, as he passed out on his bed. The story is too entertaining to miss!

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Junaid Khan shared an amusing family tradition with his sister, Ira. According to Junaid, his rule for anyone dating his sister was simple: they must come home and face him in a drinking contest. The game’s rules were clear—pick the liquor, take a shot every 15 minutes, and if they can’t keep up, that’s on them.

The deal was, if they beat him in the contest, everything was fine. Junaid’s reasoning? He wanted Ira to see her suitors at their most vulnerable, when they were completely hammered. He joked that he never had to enforce the rule because most relationships ended before it was put to the test—until Ira got married.

The Loveyapa actor continued to share the details of his drinking contest with Nupur Shikhare, recalling that at one point, the latter admitted he was done. Junaid, recognizing his maturity, suggested Nupur take a final shot while he skipped his turn, letting him win.

Ira captured the moment on video, which Junaid described as sweet. The night didn’t end there—Nupur spent the rest of the evening on the bathroom floor, with Ira by his side, showing a caring side of their relationship. He added, "Then I picked him up, and I put him in bed. Then he cuddled with me all night because he was in my bed."

On the work front, Junaid Khan’s much-anticipated rom-com Loveyapa is set to release on February 7, 2025. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, also stars Khushi Kapoor in a pivotal role, promising a fresh and exciting storyline.

