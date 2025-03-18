Aamir Khan comforts daughter Ira Khan with a warm hug as she looks emotional during recent outing; WATCH viral video

Bollywood’s ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan is not just admired for his stellar performances but also for the strong bond he shares with his family. Recently, he stepped out with his daughter Ira Khan and a heartfelt moment between the two has gone viral. In the video, Aamir is seen hugging Ira as she appears emotional, capturing a touching father-daughter moment that has melted hearts online.

In the viral video, Aamir Khan and his daughter are seen together, with Ira looking visibly emotional, her eyes red and teary. As she says something to the Laal Singh Chaddha actor and prepares to leave, he gently hugs her, offering silent reassurance before she gets into the car and leaves.

Currently, the context behind Ira's emotional moment is not known, but fans are hoping all is well in the Khan household.

For the unversed, Ira is Aamir Khan’s daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. She shares a strong bond with her brother Junaid Khan.

Earlier this year, in January, Ira and Nupur Shikhare marked their first wedding anniversary. The couple officially registered their marriage on January 3, 2024, at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai. They later had a Christian wedding ceremony in Udaipur, followed by a grand reception.

Recently, Aamir Khan introduced his partner Gauri Spratt to the media ahead of his birthday celebration in Mumbai. The actor revealed that they have been friends for a long time, and their relationship gradually evolved into a committed bond over the past year and a half. Gauri is reportedly involved in the production industry.

Aamir also shared that he has already introduced Gauri to his close friends, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. When asked playfully if Salman should follow suit, given that SRK’s wife shares the same name, Aamir told Hindustan Times, “Salman kya dhoondhega ab? (What will he find now)?”

