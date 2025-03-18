Aamir Khan makes FIRST APPERANCE with girlfriend Gauri Spratt after confirming their relationship; superstar’s chivalrous act has our heart

Earlier this week, ahead of his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan confirmed his relationship with Bangalore-based woman Gauri Spratt. While there has already been immense curiosity about the superstar’s lady love, the internet went into a frenzy after she was spotted in the city.

Aamir Khan’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, was recently seen in Mumbai outside Excel Office. In a video shared by the paparazzi, she was captured stepping out of her car and entering the building. She was filmed from a distance and avoided facing the media. Notably, this marks her first public appearance since Khan made their relationship official.

For her latest appearance, Gauri kept it casual yet stylish in a white top paired with gray pants. Leaving her hair open, she completed her look with geeky eyeglasses.

Watch the video

Minutes later, Aamir was also seen exiting the building. He first stepped out and obliged the paps with a sweet smile, and he was then followed by Gauri. Being his humble self, he waited for his lady love to sit first, safely and comfortably inside the car. Later, the couple was seen leaving in the same car.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's first appearance

On March 13, Aamir Khan hosted a special meet-and-greet in Mumbai for the media. During the interaction, he confirmed that he is dating Gauri Spratt and revealed that they have been together for 18 months.

The Sitaare Zameen Par actor stated that they felt "secure enough in each other" to make their relationship public. According to him, it was better to share the news with the media so that he no longer has to hide anything.

Reflecting on how he managed to keep their relationship under wraps, Aamir explained, "For one, she lives in Bangalore, or lived there till recently. So, I would fly down to meet her, and the media scrutiny is less there. So we stayed under the radar."

According to Gauri’s LinkedIn profile, she is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the highly anticipated film is set to release later this year in June.