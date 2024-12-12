When Shah Rukh Khan blamed age for panting after performance; Shatrughan Sinha recalls pointing out ‘Not the age, it’s smoking’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to smoking.

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has been vocal about his firm stance against tobacco and smoking. Recently, the veteran actor discussed the same and cited how he met Shah Rukh Khan, who was heavily panting after a stage performance. However, Sinha firmly pointed out that it was due to his smoking habit and not age-related issues.

In a new interview with Lehren Retro, Shatrughan Sinha recalled an interesting anecdote with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, where he saw the superstar struggling to catch his breath after a stage performance.

He recalled, "Shah Rukh was dancing on stage, and after the performance, he looked at me and said, 'Sorry, sir. I think age is catching up to me.' I immediately responded, 'It's not the age; it's smoking.'" After sharing the incident, Sinha explained how it's important to quit smoking and tobacco.

To further highlight the issue's significance, the Shaan actor shared his personal experience related to the matter. He admitted that during the initial years of his career, he was influenced by the style of then-superstar Raj Kapoor and began smoking. The actor further noted that he had promoted the same habit in his films, as did his close friend and superstar Rajinikanth.

However, Sinha soon reflected on his habit and questioned himself about it on one anti-tobacco day. The realization prompted him to quit smoking, and he managed to do it without taking any supplements.

In the same conversation, he admired other actors who successfully quit smoking. "I really appreciate all the people who have quit smoking, like Amitabh Bachchan. We both decided to quit smoking together. He did it immediately, but I could not quit at that time. Shashi Kapoor also quit smoking, so there are many people like that," he mentioned.

Coincidentally, Shah Rukh Khan, who has discussed his struggles with smoking, announced during his birthday celebration event in November 2024 that he had quit smoking. At the event, he announced that he wasn't smoking anymore but still felt breathless, which he thought would change after quitting the habit. Still, he hoped that his issues with breathlessness would soon get better.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with smoking addiction, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

