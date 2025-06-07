Who are the actors in Lafangey web series? Meet intriguing star cast of the deeply emotional show

Lafangey had audiences buzzing from the moment it was announced and now it’s finally here! Released on June 7 on Amazon’s MX Player, the web series is already winning hearts with its raw, emotional storytelling. Blending the chaos of friendship, the pursuit of dreams, and the struggles of growing up, Lafangey strikes a chord with viewers. The standout cast, featuring Gagan Arora, Harsh Beniwal, and Barkha Singh, brings depth and charm to this coming-of-age drama. Let’s dive into the stellar lineup that’s adding life to this heartfelt series.

1. Gagan Arora - Gagan Arora, best known for his roles in shows like College Romance and SonyLIV series Tabbar, is seen in a lead role as Rohan. His role of being stubborn yet madly in love will tickle your funny bones and make you emotional. His romantic life is shaken by money troubles, adding emotional complexity to the narrative.

2. Barkha Singh - Barkha Singh, best known for her roles in shows like Engineering Girls, Please Find Attached and Criminal Justice Season 4, is also seen in a lead role in the series. She plays Gagan’s girlfriend Ishita and we bet many girls will relate to her character. Her character is seen exploring how two people want to stay connected despite moving in different directions.

3. Harsh Beniwal - Actor, YouTuber, and comedian Harsh Beniwal, who made his debut with Student Of The Year 2, plays a key role in Lafangey as Kamlesh. His performance has been well-received by the audiences and especially his dialogue-delivery will make people want to meet their friends right away.

4. Ranjan Raj - Rajan Raj, best known for his performances in Chhichhore, Rustom, and Kota Factory, impresses audiences with his natural acting.

5. Saloni Gaur - Comedian and social media influencer Saloni Gaur is also seen in the series in a decent role.

6. Anud Singh Dhaka - Anud Singh Dhaka, known for his roles in Chhichhore, Super 30, and Qarib Qarib Singlle, steps into the shoes of Chaitanya in Lafangey. His character wrestles with a deep moral conflict, caught between chasing personal ambitions and living up to his family's expectations.

Meanwhile, Lafangey revolves around the intertwined lives of three childhood friends, Chaitanya, Rohan, and Kamlesh, as they grapple with the ups and downs of adulthood. As each character sets out on a personal journey, the series explores the deep bonds of friendship, the search for identity, and the hurdles young adults face in a fast-changing world.

Through emotional twists and relatable struggles, it paints a heartfelt picture of growing up in today’s society. The series is directed by Prem Mistry and written by Abhishek Yadav. It is produced by Yellow Montage.

