Are Bigg Boss 18 fame Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra dating? Former says 'Relationship ka...'

Bigg Boss, the controversial reality show, is also known for its friendships and relationships. Bigg Boss 18 became one of the most successful seasons of the show, as it revolved around strong bonds and connections. One such bond that received immense love from the audience was between Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra. Their deep friendship and strong connection made them fan favorites. While rumors suggested that the two were in a romantic relationship, Chum has now put an end to the speculation.

In an interview with Zoom, Chum Darang denied dating Karan Veer Mehra and stated, "There's nothing between us; it's just friendship. If something happens in the future, people will know about it." She explained that after posting a few pictures on Valentine’s Day (February 14), people assumed they were in a relationship. However, she clarified that there is no romantic involvement, saying, "The name of our relationship is friendship."

During the same interview, Chum shared that before entering the Bigg Boss 18 house, she was certain that she did not want to pursue a relationship on the show. She emphasized that the bonds she formed with Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar , and Digvijay Rathee were organic and genuine. She added that they are still figuring out their bond.

For those unaware, rumors of their relationship intensified after Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra celebrated Valentine’s Day together on a cozy, romantic date. She shared glimpses of their time on Instagram, which went viral, leading fans to believe they were dating.

She also posted a sweet video in which Karan Veer Mehra poetically confessed his feelings, saying, “Roses are red, violets are blue, I don’t care about anybody, but I love you.” However, Chum has now put an end to the relationship rumors and confirmed that they are not dating.