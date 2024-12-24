Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Edin Rose feels Avinash Mishra is more 'lovey-dovey' towards Eisha Singh; calls ‘Edin is ungrateful' tag unjustified

Bigg Boss 18's recent evictions came as a shock to the housemates. After Digvijay Rathee's midweek eviction, Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra were also eliminated. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Edin called her eviction 'unfair'. When quizzed about her thoughts on Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's equation, here's what she told us.

Edin Rose got candid and elaborated, "I have a best friend for five years outside of the house, and I don't like that with him. I don't get cozy with him. So, definitely they (Avinash and Eisha) are more than friends. It goes without saying that the whole nation can see that they are more than friends. I think Avinash ke taraf se jyada lovey dovey hai, and Eisha thodi cordial hai (He is a bit more lovey-dovey and Eisha is cordial)."

Besides this, talking about the 'ungrateful Edin' tag, she stated, "I don't think so I was not thankful. Unhone ek baat boli thi ki (he told me one thing) that I didn't take the task seriously. This is very stupid because everybody knows that if you are on top of somebody for 4 hours, definitely 90% work unka hai. Also, I could have chosen to back out anytime."

"Jo log bolte hain ki usne tumhare liye kiya hai, Karan ne khule mein bola hai ki usne yeh mere liye nahi apne ego ke liye kiya tha yeh kyunki (Those who say that he did it for you, Karan has openly said that he did it not for me but for his ego because) I was standing against Avinash. So, I think the 'ungrateful' thing is not justified," remarked the Ravanasura actress.

Edin further added that inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, friendships are formed and broken every day. She clarified that Karan was not her for him, and they had a conversation wherein she spoke about returning the favor. In addition to this, the model clearly stated that she would not like to maintain any kind of relationship with Avinash Mishra and Shilpa Shirodkar outside of the show.

