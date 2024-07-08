Who is Smriti Mandhana dating? All you need to know about Indian cricketer’s boyfriend

Ace cricketer Smriti Mandhana and composer Palaash Muchhal are celebrating five years of togetherness. To mark the special occasion, Palaash shared a couple of endearing pictures on Sunday on his social media handle. In the pictures, the duo was seen cutting the cake and posing for the camera. The caption on the post was short and crisp and read five, signifying the years of their dating phase.

Soon after, the post was filled with congratulatory messages from their friends and followers in the comments section. On the other hand, a section of netizens was intrigued to know more about the cricketer's beau.

Who is Palaash Muchhal

According to his official bio on IMDb, Palaash Muchhal, born on May 22, 1995, hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He moved to Mumbai in 2006 and did some commercials as an actor.

Early career of Palaash Muchhal

The brother of popular singer Palak Muchhal, Palaash made his debut as a music composer in 2012 released, Dishkiyaoon followed by his works in movies like Amitabh Bachchan’s Bhootnath Returns, Sweetie Weds NRI and many more. He also made it to the Golden Book Of World Records as the youngest music director of Bollywood.

Additionally, he acted in 2010-released, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, led by Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan.

Palaash Muchhal's directorial work

The multi-faceted young lad is not just a talented singer and composer but has directed over 40 music videos. He is accredited for songs like Teri Ek Hassi [2015], Sajna Ve [2016], Tujhse [2016], and Khushi Wali Khushi [2017] among others.

Latest works of Palaash Muchhal

Later in the year 2022, his directorial drama film, Ardh starring Rajpal Yadav and, Rubina Dilaik was released. Most recently in April 2024, Rajpal Yadav’s Kaam Chalu Hai was released where Palaash was involved as the writer and the director.

His next work is titled, Maktoob which will again be led by Rajpal Yadav.

Palaash Muchhal's social media presence

Speaking of Palaash’s social media presence, he describes himself as a "Film Director, Film Maker, Writer, Music Composer, Singer/Songwriter". He has nearly 2 million followers on Instagram and over 17.8k on X [Twitter].

About Smrit Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal

The details about Palaash and Smriti Mandhana’s blossoming romance have yet not surfaced. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that the two are often seen dedicating endearing posts on social media to each other. On various occasions, the loving beau has also been seen cheering for his lady love in the matches from the stands.

As they say, Bollywood and Cricket share a special bond and this time these two also make a great pair. What do you think?

