Zayed Khan opens up on his dad Sanjay Khan and Zeenat Aman’s alleged relationship; ‘It wasn’t just at my dad’s house…’

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has long been recognized for her unconventional and fearless choices, both in her career and personal life. One notable example was her rumored affair with actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan, who was married to Zarine Khan at the time. Their relationship, which was often covered in gossip columns, reportedly turned violent when an altercation in a hotel lobby led to Zeenat sustaining a serious eye injury.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Zayed Khan, Sanjay Khan’s son, reminisced about this era, describing it as the “Wild Wild West” of Bollywood. He noted that such scandals were not unusual and that the film industry of the 1970s and 1980s was marked by its flamboyant and eccentric personalities. The Main Hoon Na actor mentioned that while most actors were known for their extravagant lifestyles, there were a few who remained sincere and grounded.

He said, "t wasn’t just at my dad’s house but was happening in every actor’s house. Every person was highly eccentric except one or two oddballs who were really sincere and grounded; the rest of them… phew! When I was young, I used to see these guys partying and dressing up in those jazzy Versace shirts and their things. It was a whole different era back then. They were real personalities."

Advertisement

Aman has also been vocal about her past struggles on social media. Last year, she spoke about a significant injury she suffered 40 years ago, which had long-term effects on her vision. The injury had damaged the muscles around her right eye, causing her eyelid to droop and impairing her sight.

Fortunately, advancements in medical treatment have allowed her to recover much of her vision. Despite having faced physical abuse, Zeenat has chosen to move past those painful memories and focus on the present.

Zeenat’s openness about her personal challenges and her journey to overcome them highlights her resilience and continues to inspire her fans. Her candid reflections on her past and her ongoing efforts to improve her well-being showcase her enduring strength and influence both in and out of the film industry.

Sanjay, who was accused of hitting Aman at a public event, addressed the allegations during a podcast interview with Hrishikesh Kannan. He denied ever slapping her, dismissing the accusations as a “PR attack” that came at him unexpectedly.

Advertisement

Regarding the claims of causing her eye injury, Khan argued that the issue was hereditary and insisted that the facts were entirely contrary to the accusations. He pointed out that in the early 1980s, Zeenat appeared to have perfect vision, suggesting that any later issues were due to hereditary factors from her mother. He strongly refuted the allegations, calling them a form of blasphemy.

In a 1999 interview on Simi Garewal’s show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Aman discussed her experience with physical abuse. She explained that the memory of the abuse had been largely erased from her mind over the years.

According to her, the human mind tends to shut out particularly unpleasant experiences, allowing one to deny their occurrence and resolve to prevent their recurrence. This, she noted, was her way of coping with the trauma.

On the work front, Zeenat will be next seen in Manish Malhotra's Bun Tikki alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mukesh Khanna slams Zeenat Aman’s idea of live-in relationships: ‘She has lived according to Western civilization’