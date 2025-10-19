Inside Diwali party: Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar with Sitara, Shilpa and others turns up glam quotient

Namrata Shirodkar was recently spotted at a Diwali bash, making it a heartwarming night filled with life and laughter. The former actress looked glamorous in ethnic wear and was seen alongside her daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, and sister, Shilpa Shirodkar.

Namrata Shirodkar dazzles at Diwali bash with Sitara and Shilpa

Sharing the pictures online, Namrata wrote, “An evening filled with warmth, lights, and wonderful people… Truly unforgettable #Diwali nights…”

Namrata Shirodkar donned a pink outfit, while her daughter Sitara wore a golden-yellow lehenga, looking absolutely gorgeous. With several notable personalities also present, Shilpa Shirodkar was all smiles as she posed alongside her sister.

Earlier this month, Namrata made headlines after sharing some throwback pictures on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan's birthday. The post featured nostalgic moments of Namrata posing with Sangeeta Bijlani.

However, it was Shah Rukh Khan who stole the show by photobombing one of the pictures, capturing everyone's attention.

Mahesh Babu’s next film

Mahesh Babu is set to appear next in the tentatively titled SSMB29. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the upcoming cinematic venture is touted to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure. While an official update is yet to be released, the film's title is expected to be unveiled on November 16, 2025. However, this announcement is still awaiting confirmation.

Interestingly, the film has already made headlines due to ongoing speculation around its title. Despite its adventurous, global premise, the makers are reportedly considering a city name as the title.

Rumors suggest that the flick might be titled Varanasi. Other speculated titles include Globetrotter and Gen63. The official title will be confirmed next month.

The film will star Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female lead. Additionally, Prithviraj Sukumaran and R. Madhavan are set to play pivotal roles. The story is said to center around a rugged explorer, inspired by Indiana Jones and African folklore, although no official plot details have been confirmed yet.

Initially, the movie was rumored to be released as a two-part series, with production expected to extend through 2026. However, the makers have since reconsidered and are now likely to release it as a single film, with a tentative release date set for 2027.

