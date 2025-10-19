“I don’t believe in Awards”: Vishal shares his take on the concept of recognition including National Film Awards

Vishal is currently working on his upcoming release, Magudam, a gangster action drama directed by Ravi Arasu. Recently, the actor spoke out strongly against the culture of awards in cinema, criticizing how a panel of just a few people decides who gets honored, rather than considering public opinion, even calling out the National Awards.

Vishal hits out against the award culture

Speaking on an unfiltered podcast titled Yours Frankly Vishal, the actor expressed his dissatisfaction with the entire concept of awards. He said, "I don't believe in awards. Awards are a crazy thing. How can four people sit around and decide the favorite actor, favorite supporting actor, and favorite movie for seven crore people?"

"Are these four people the bosses of everyone? I'm saying this even about the National Awards. You have to take a survey and ask the people. That is important. These awards are like gathering eight different people and deciding who the Best Actor is. I don't believe in awards; it's a bulls**t thing," Vishal added.

The actor emphasized that his views are not influenced by a lack of awards in his career, but by his strong disbelief in the system itself. He continued, “I've even told organizers that if I get an award, I'll throw it in the garbage, or if it's made of gold, I'll sell it and donate the money to charity. I ask them not to give me any awards and instead give them to someone truly deserving.”

Concluding his statement, Vishal clarified that he doesn't accept awards due to his personal beliefs. However, he acknowledged that others might value such recognition, which is why he urges organizers to honor those who genuinely appreciate and deserve it.

Vishal’s upcoming movie

Vishal is next slated to appear in Magudam, a gangster action drama where he will reportedly play multiple avatars. The film features Vettaiyan fame Dushara Vijayan as the female lead, while the music and background score are being composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Directed by Ravi Arasu, the film was recently surrounded by rumors of a fallout between the director and Vishal over creative differences, with some reports claiming that the actor had taken over the directorial responsibilities. However, Ravi has reportedly dismissed these claims.

Looking ahead, the Thupparivalan actor is also set to tie the knot soon with actress Sai Dhanshika, following their engagement in August 2025.

