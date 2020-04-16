When Rishi Kapoor had an argument with Seema Khan on not been greeted properly by Salman Khan

Did you know that Rishi Kapoor had an argument with Salman Khan's sister-in-law, Seema Khan because Salman did not greet him properly or acknowledge him in the past?

, the elder son of Salim Khan and Salma Khan began his acting career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi in the year 1988, followed by a leading role in Maine Pyar Kiya in the year 1989. Since then Salman has entertained the audience with some amazing films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Karan Arjun, Biwi No 1, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dabangg, Wanted, Bodyguard, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat and much more. Besides being an amazing actor, producer and singer, Salman has also been surrounded by many controversies.

From his spat with to him ignoring , everyone is aware of all his controversies. But did you know that Salman had an ugly spat with veteran actor and no Ranbir was not the reason behind this fight? It all started at and Anand Ahuja's wedding function. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding function was a star-studded affair that was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. While Mika Singh rocked the party and father Anil Kapoor gave his Bollywood guests the lead by showing them his fancy dancing steps, an ugly spat was happening in one corner between Rishi Kapoor and Seema Khan.

As per a report, Rishi Kapoor had a furious argument with Salman Khan's sister-in-law, Seema Khan (Sohail Khan's wife). The veteran actor was reportedly peeved that Salman had not greeted him properly or ever acknowledged him in the past and took off on Seema about this. The senior actor was angry that he has not been "greeted properly" by Salman ever. Rishi went on a rant and eventually found his way out of the wedding. On the other hand, when the spat happened, Salman was busy showing off his moves at the stage along with Shah Rukh, Anil Kapoor and others.

Later, Seema told Salman about the argument and why it happened which deeply hurt him. Later apologized to Seema and Sohail on behalf of Rishi Kapoor for his rude words. Salman didn’t say anything directly to Rishi Kapoor but during an interview of Race 3, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan gave a strong reply to Rishi Kapoor without mentioning his name. Salman said, “I don’t have enemies. It’s just that I don’t like a few people. It’s very obvious because I make no bones about it. Just because someone is born a few years before me, it’s no reason for me to respect him. If that person keeps on disrespecting me or any member of my family, I refuse to give him due regard. There are one or two families from whom I have not got that respect and love. That’s where it ends. Some people from the industry will never be welcomed in my home.”

He further added, “I definitely believe that whether someone is a senior or a junior, you shouldn’t be disrespectful to them. Especially, if you are working with them. However, if that person is taking you for an idiot and is being disrespectful, then that’s not done.” Infact, in another interview, while promoting Race 3, when an interviewer asked Salman about Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor doing an amazing work even after crossing 50, Salman acknowledged Big B and Anil respectfully, but ignored Rishi and kept saying, "who..who". Post this statement, it was almost impossible to even think about the reconciliation between the two actors. For the uninitiated, Sonam Kapoor married longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. A grand reception was held at Hotel Leela after the wedding that took place during the day.

Meanwhile, Salman and Rishi have worked together in the 2002 film Yeh Hai Jalwa. They both had played the role of a father and son. The movie revolved around Raj (Salman), a happy-go-lucky orphan who learns that he is the illegitimate son of successful businessman Rajesh Mittal (Rishi Kapoor) and travels to the UK to claim his rightful place in the family. The film directed by David Dhawan was a flop at the Box Office. In the year 2011, Salman had played a cameo in the film Tell Me O Kkhuda starring Esha Deol, Arjan Bajwa, Sudhanshu Pandey, Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra, Rishi Kapoor, Farooq Sheikh, Deepti Naval and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

The Dabangg actor and the Mulk actor have not been seen in any movie since then. Currently, on the work front, Salman will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Pooja Hegde and Rishi Kapoor will be seen in the remake of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern with .

Credits :Pinkvilla

