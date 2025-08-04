Park Chan Wook’s No Other Choice starring Lee Byung Hun and Son Ye Jin to kickstart 30th Busan International Film Festival

No Other Choice, much like its name, is very straightforward with underlying complexities about life. The 2025 Busan International Film Festival, famously known as BIFF, has announced its plans to have esteemed director Park Chan Wook’s upcoming project as its upcoming release. Marking his return to the film festival after 3 years, since the premiere of Decision to Leave (2022), which received global praise, he seems to be eyeing another Best Director win, albeit not at the Cannes Film Festival but back at home, this time around.

What’s No Other Choice about?

Capturing the desperate thoughts of people without jobs, No Other Choice follows Lee Byung Hun’s Man Su, who ends up in a fix after suddenly losing his job one day. He is fired after 25 years of service at a paper mill, and with no way to earn, he comes to a loss about saving his home, which he has worked hard to build. He wishes to protect his family- Mi Ri (Son Ye Jin), their two children, Si Won and Ri Won, and their two pet dogs, and tries his hardest to survive in the cutthroat world.

It is, however, not simple for the world to trust or bear a man with no work, as he tries his best to land something. Many odd jobs and failed attempts lie in his path, with other strange people falling in his way to gain back his peaceful life. Other characters in the film include Seon Chul (Park Hee Soon), Beom Mo (Lee Sung Min), A Ra (Yeom Hye Ran), and Si Jo (Cha Seung Won).

The director and the lead actor are reuniting for the third time after Joint Security Area and Three… Extremes. No Other Choice is eyeing a September release, following which it will also premiere internationally at the Venice Film Festival.

Meanwhile, the 30th Busan International Film Festival is all set to begin on September 17 and close on September 26, with the 20th Asian Contents & Film Market taking place from September 20-23. Actor Lee Byung Hun will be acting as the host for this year’s opening ceremony.

