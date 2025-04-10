Resident Playbook: Release date, when and where to watch, plot, cast and more

If the Hospital Playlist felt like a warm hug from a long-lost friend, then get ready — Resident Playbook is stepping in with that same soft-but-solid energy. The highly anticipated series has kept the audience hooked since the day the teaser and character images were released. Premiering April 12, 2025, this spin-off drops new episodes every Saturday and Sunday on tvN, and the audience can stream it on TVING in Korea or Netflix if someone tunes in from anywhere else. The season runs until May 18, 2025, giving the audience 12 episodes of emotional chaos, real growth, and doctor-room bonding.

Set in the same world as the iconic Hospital Playlist, this new series follows a group of OB-GYN residents at Yulje Medical Center’s Jongno branch. Even though the department isn’t the most popular in the era of declining birth rates, these young doctors choose it with purpose. What unfolds is a heartfelt, funny, and deeply human story about friendship, pressure, and personal growth.

The lead cast features rising stars Go Youn Jung, Shin Si A, Kang You Seok, Han Ye Ji, and Jung Jun Won. And for longtime fans of Hospital Playlist, there’s an extra treat — familiar faces like Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, and others will make brief but meaningful appearances.

Directed by Lee Min Soo and written by Kim Song Hee, Resident Playbook balances medical realism with slice-of-life warmth, a memorable drama that feels like catching your breath in between life’s chaos. Whether you’re in it for the medical drama, the emotional gut punches, or the warm, slow-burning friendships, Resident Playbook brings all the feels. It’s a fresh take with a familiar heart.

When is Hospital Playbook out?

Starts April 12, 2025. The final episode airs on May 18, 2025.

Where can you watch it?

tvN and TVING in South Korea, and Netflix for global viewers.

Who’s starring?

Go Youn Jung, Shin Si A, Kang You Seok, Han Ye Ji, and Jung Jun Won.

How many episodes?

Twelve episodes total, released weekly.

Do you need to watch the Hospital Playlist series first?

Not at all. But if you have, you’ll catch some fun cameos and references.

Hospital Playlist is the sequel of Hospital Playbook?

Yes, it is.

