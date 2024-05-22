Resident Playbook is an upcoming medical K-drama starring Go Youn Jung in the lead role. The plot of the show follows the lives of several doctors as they try to balance their work and personal issues. The production of the show halted a few days back but reportedly it has been resumed again.

Resident Playbook is set to resume production and complete the filming process

On May 21, 2024, a South Korean media outlet reported that Resident Playbook will resume production. Moreover, it has been revealed that filming of the show will be completed by May 31, 2024. The production team is currently in discussions to air the show by the end of 2024. Previously, the show has experienced multiple delays due to script revisions, and internal challenges, among other reasons. However, one of the main factors contributing to the delay is the aftermath of the expansion of the medical school quota in South Korea.

The conflict between the doctors and the government has led to multiple protests across the country. Due to the unrest happening between the medical professionals and the government, the production team decided to delay the release of the K-drama. Many residents have collectively resigned from their posts as a sign of protest following the government's decision to boost medical school admissions by 2000. Doctors and residents urged to halt the expansion and enhance working conditions in the hospitals instead.

More about Resident Playbook

Resident Playbook is the spin-off of the popular medical drama, Hospital Playlist starring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Hyun Been. The show will showcase the realistic portrayal of the lives of doctors and patients inside a hospital. Moreover, the plot will also explore the ever-evolving relationships among co-workers as they develop friendships and romantic relations. Apart from Go Youn Jung, the cast ensemble includes Shin Shi Ah, Kang Yoo Seok, Jung Joon Won, Han Ye Ji, Lee Bong Ryun, Lee Chang Hoon, Seo Yi Seo, and more.

Lee Min Soo directs the show and it is written by Lee Min Soo. Shin Won Ho and Lee Woo Jung are the original creators of the franchise. Moreover, the show is developed by CJ ENM Studios. The episodes will be broadcast through the South Korean network, tvN.

