HYBE is being criticized despite TXT's Resident Playbook OST's success and it's not what you think; find out

Medical drama Resident Playbook is currently in its penultimate week, headed towards its finale. Its latest episode featured an interesting development—TXT members Yeonjun and Soobin making cameos for a dance segment. What's more is that the K-pop stars sang the song they danced to for the drama as part of its OST lineup, and it immediately topped charts. However, its success led to criticism of TXT's agency, HYBE Labels. Know why.

TXT's leader Soobin and the oldest member Yeonjun's cameos were already spoiled earlier. However, their appearance still gave fans a pleasant surprise. They starred as one of Resident Playbook's main characters, Um Jae Il's (Kang You Soek) former idol group's teammates. In episode 9, the TXT duo was seen performing the song When the Day Comes with Um Jae Il as the video of the fictional group HI-BOYZ played in a karaoke. The OST received immense love from the fans of both the drama and the K-pop group TXT.

Netizens' streaming of the song led to its ranking on several domestic music charts. On May 12, two days after the track's release, it charted at No. 17 at Bugs, with a positive upward movement of 14 places. It also ranked #21 at Genie, moving up 18 places from its debut ranking. Additionally, the song took the 50th spot on MelOn and ranked #92 at Flo. These impressive achievements made fans feel that "bright songs" were TOMORROW X TOGETHER's calling and the group always received good responses with cheerful, lively, light-hearted songs like the Resident Playbook OST.

Fans blasted HYBE Labels for "doing the bare minimum" in promoting the boy band, in turn sabotaging their career advancement and success. As per them, HYBE not only did a lousy job at TXT's song promotion but also kept experimenting with new concepts and music types when bright and cheerful songs seemed to always work for them. Fans considered such songs to be TXT's winning formula and demanded HYBE let the group create more tracks like When the Day Comes.

