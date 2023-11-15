Apurva Movie Review: Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav & Abhishek Banerjee’s thriller is an engaging watch

Tara Sutaria’s first solo film, Apurva, has seen a direct-to-digital premiere on Disney+Hotstar. The actress is accompanied by Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee among others. Is the film engaging enough? Let’s find out

Plot of Apurva:

To surprise her fiancé, Siddharth aka. Dhairya Karwa, Apurva aka. Tara Sutaria embarks on a journey from Gwalior to Agra via a bus. In the middle of the travel, the bus is hi-jacked by local robbers – Jugnu (Rajpal Yadav), Sukkha (Abhishek Banerjee), Balli (Sumit Gulati) and Chotta (Aditya Gupta). In an unexpected turn of events, the robbery turns into a kidnapping, with the idea of raping her and then finishing her off eventually. How Apurva survives the most dreadful night of her life is what makes up for the core plot of Apurva.

What works for Apurva?

Apurva is a no-nonsense thriller as director Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt wastes no time to set up his story and get the proceedings rolling. In the first 10-minute narrative, we are introduced to the negative forces of Apurva and how dreadful they are, followed by the narrative of how a small incident can have a big impact on the life of a simplistic girl. While the trailer does indicate a similar to NH 10, the film is nothing like the Anushka Sharma starrer, with the story taking a different route altogether.

The performances by the entire cast is apt for the part, with Tara Sutaria and Rajpal Yadav springing the biggest surprise. The production values are top-notch for the genre, whereas the one romantic song in the narrative is soothing. It’s commendable for the director to establish the love story through just one song without wasting a lot of time. Some of the best moments of the film include the introductory 10 minutes, the Diwali song, the entire episode around the well, and interact character conflicts between the antagonists.

What doesn’t work for Apurva?

The climax of Apurva could have been a little better, especially with regard to the death of Sukkha’s character. While the background score is decent, there was a scope in it to build more tension. The dynamic of Siddharth and the cops is also undercooked and a certain instance requires big suspension of disbelief.

Performances in Apurva

Tara Sutaria does well at Apurva in Apurva. In her short 4 film career so far, it wouldn’t be wrong to term this her best till date. She is excellent in the dramatic and emotional sequence and does well in the thrills too. Rajpal Yadav reinvents himself and puts up a menacing act. Same can be said for Abhishek Banerjee, Sumit Gulati and Aditya Gupta. The rest of the cast also do well.

Verdict of Apurva

Overall, Apurva is a well-made thriller that grips your attention right from the first frame and is a perfect watch for the digital world. Tara Sutaria, and Rajpal Yadav are among the major highlight of this survival thriller.