100 pairs of shoes and 400 luxury bags: Ameesha Patel’s designer collection is worth crores — She could buy a penthouse with it

Yes, we aren't kidding, Ameesha Patel owns 300-400 luxury bags and has cupboards filled with designer ones. The actress also has over 100 pair of footwears including stilettoes and peep toe heels.

By Nisha Singh
Updated on Aug 19, 2025  |  03:59 PM IST |  284K
100 pairs of shoes and 400 luxury bags: Ameesha Patel’s designer collection is worth crores. Picture courtesy: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000. She has also worked in movies like the Gadar series and Humraaz, Ye Hai Jalwa and others. The actress, who hails from Maharashtra, lives in a lavish duplex apartment in South Bombay. Ameesha's over 100 pair of shoes and 400 luxury bags worth of crores are a part of her ultra-luxurious lifestyle.

Ameesha being a fan of bags is in fact an understatement. The Gadar actress is a serious collector of designer items with a deep passion for luxury accessories that goes back to her childhood days. 

Ameesha Patel owns 300 to 400 designer bags

During her interaction with Farah Khan on her YouTube vlog, Ameesha Patel gave a sneak peek to her luxury collections of bags, shoes, and other lavish items at her 2BHK duplex apartment in Juhu. 

The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress has a massive collection of 300 to 400 designer bags, including numerous clutches and belt bags ranging in different colors and styles.

Dedicated cupboards for the Berkin and Dior bags

Ameesha Patel's bag collection includes many limited-edition pieces and a cupboard entirely dedicated to Hermès Birkin and Christian Dior bags, some of which are reportedly worth up to Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore. The 50-year-old actress has been collecting these since she was 12 years old. She also keeps a handwritten list of them inside the cupboards.

Ameesha Patel's shoes collection will leave you surprised

In the vlog, Ameesha Patel showcased her wide variety of shoe collection organized in an almirah. It includes blingy stielletoes and peep toes that suits her style. All of them are branded including Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Each shoe's cost is estimated to be in the range of Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The actress reportedly owns hundreds of pairs.

During the vlog, Ameesha joked that if the actress hadn't collected luxurious bags, she could have bought a penthouse in Mumbai.

Farah Khan shared that she has never seen the actress repeat a bag. According to the filmmaker, Ameesha has maximum number of bags among other celebrities in the industry.

Credits: Farah Khan's vlog/YouTube, Ameesha Patel/Instagram
