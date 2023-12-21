Dunki Advance Booking Report: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani film’s pre-sale update in multiplex chains

Following the blockbuster success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen for the third time in 2023 with Dunki. The social dramedy marks his first-ever collaboration with the biggest director of Indian Cinema, Rajkumar Hirani, and has been hitting the headlines for a while now. The SRK starrer has scored a decent response in the advance bookings with the top 3 national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – selling 2.28 Lakh tickets for the opening day alone.

Dunki sells 2.30 Lakh tickets in national chains

To put things to perspective in the post-pandemic world, Gadar 2 had sold 2.74 lakh tickets in the three chains, whereas Tiger 3 and Brahmastra sold 3.15 lakh and 3.02 lakh tickets respectively in the top chains. In MovieMax, Dunki has sold 6300 tickets for the opening day, as compared to 6500 tickets sold by Brahmastra and 8400 tickets sold by Tiger 3.

Miraj on the other hand has sold around 16,000 tickets for the opening day as against 25,000 tickets sold by Tiger 3 and 31,000 tickets sold by Gadar 2. The trajectory for Dunki will now largely depend on the walk-in audience throughout the day, as the advances indicate a start in the vicinity of Rs 25 to 30 crore. It’s all going to be the word of mouth that could make a difference and spike in a big jump in the post 5 pm shows will decide if it can go higher.

Advertisement

Top Advance Booking @ National Chains (Post-Pandemic)

Jawan: 5.57 Lakh (Inc TnT)

Pathaan: 5.56 Lakh

KGF 2: 5.15 Lakh

Animal: 4.60 Lakh (Inc TnT)

Tiger 3: 3.15 Lakh

Brahmastra: 3.02 Lakh

Adipurush: 2.85 Lakh*

Gadar 2: 2.74 Lakh

Dunki: 2.28 Lakh

83’: 1.17 Lakh

Dunki is releasing on about 4000 screens in India with 15000 shows on the opening day and there is enough capacity for the film to record strong walk-ups through the day and put up a number. The first challenge for Dunki from hereon will be to top the opening day of PK (Rs 26 crore) and then build on from there on the strength of word of mouth to go as close as possible to the first-day business of Sanju (Rs 34.25 crore).

ALSO READ: Dunki Overseas Box Office Preview: Shah Rukh Khan Aims for a Hattrick of Blockbusters in 2023