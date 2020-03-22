State of Siege: 26/11 REVIEW: Arjun, Arjan, Vivek's show is an unapologetic & REAL portrayal of Mumbai attack
As India registers over 315 cases of coronavirus, we live in a time when living isolated is not a privilege but the need of the hour. This has left many uncomfortable and at unease. But don't forget, we are all in this together! If you are bored and looking for something good to watch, State of Siege: 26/11 starring Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev, is perhaps the one show you would want to catch up on as you practice #JantaCurfew today.
Every Mumbaikar will vividly remember the 26/11 dastardly terror attack in the city, which targeted 6 different spots (Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Cama Hospital, Leopold Cafe, Chabad House, Taj Hotel and Tower, and Oberoi-Trident Hotel), leaving at least 160 people dead and over 300 injured. The operation which then ensued, went on for 60 hours to eliminate 10 terrorists who had infiltrated the city, is a picture none of us will forget for years. The Zee5 series takes us back to those 3 sleepless nights, staying true and focused on its plot.
The camera moves from the Police Control room to the National Security Guard base to the Defence Ministry distributed amongst 8 episodes. It is by far the most real and raw portrayal of the 2008 Mumbai attack. The makers don't paint the main leads as heroes or badass who engage in over the top action sequences, or the Mumbai police as the saviors. As NSG commander, Arjan Bajwa is a delight to watch as he keeps the tension, the determination and the dilemma real. Arjun Bijlani plays his role of Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan to perfection. He is vulnerable, commanding at the same time, extremely brave. Mukul Dev as the LeT ring commander plays his role well. Vivek Dahiya to adds his spunk perfectly. But, what is refreshing is the narrative shifts to all spectrum without keeping one person in the center focus.
Not just that, the media's role in the entire operation was also highlighted. The overexposure to sensitive issues and giving away important details for TRPs was something everyone of us needed to introspect. The conflict in the media room was real and the tension was palpable.
The makers have done their research pretty well and have tried to shoot at real locations and in natural light giving us a realtime account. The screenplay doesn't seem fictionised, adding to its credibility. Keeping the use of Nokia phones and Blackberry, they have kept it as real as possible but of course, it has its own flaws. The entire episode on Ajmal Kasab (the only captive terrorist, who was later hanged till death in 2012) could have been shortened. The pace in the middle seemed a bit slow but the terror and anguish it makes you feel are REAL. Every character, including the supporting cast, dominates the frame.
You don't want to miss this one!
Add new comment