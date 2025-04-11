Lee Chae Min, Roh Jeong Eui's Crushology 101 Release: Date, time, where to watch, cast, plot and more

Crushology 101 (previously known as Bunny and Her Boys) is an upcoming romance drama starring Lee Chae Min, Roh Jeong Eui and Jo Joon Young in lead roles. The webtoon-based drama is centred around gorgeous university students entangled in heart-fluttering love affairs. The series, initially set to premiere on April 4, has been rescheduled for a week later. Here are the latest updates on the new release date, cast, plot and streaming information.

MBC's Crushology 101 challenges the idea that first love is always the most enduring by exploring the life journey of its central character, Ban Hui Jin (Roh Jeong Eui). She is the top sculpture student at Yein University, holding an unconventional view— love transcends physical appearance. The drama will premiere with its first two episodes on Viki and Kocowa on April 11 and 12 at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST/8:50 AM EST). South Korean viewers can also watch it on the television channel TVING or exclusive OTT Wavve.

The subsequent episodes will air on every Friday and Saturday, till May 17. Directed by Kim Ji Hoon, this series consists of 12 episodes. In it, Ban Hui Jin (popularly known as Bunny) will go through a difficult time after a failed first relationship, with a man not deemed physically attractive by others. After getting her heart broken by him, she decides to date only exceptionally handsome men and suddenly finds herself surrounded by four good-looking as well as well-natured men.

They will be played by talented actors Lee Chae Min, Jo Joon Young, Kim Hyun Jin and Hong Min Gi. Lee Chae Min will star as Hwang Jae Yeol, the representative of the visual design department, who is respected and loved by his peers. He's a strong and warm personality who aspires to be an art director. Jo Joon Young will take on the role of Cha Ji Won, the character who's got it all. He is a grandson of a chaebol family, and is handsome, intelligent, and popular.

Cha Ji Won embodies the perfect boyfriend image for many students in Yein University. The drama also features other interesting characters, including Bunny's parents, her older brother and more, adding to the fun element of the narrative.

