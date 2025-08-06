Single’s Inferno panelist Hong Jin Kyung divorces husband after 22 years of marriage: ‘Couldn't delay longer…’

Hong Jin Kyung and husband Kim Jung Woo have decided to separate. According to reports on August 6, the couple have divorced after initially getting married in 2003, bringing an end to their 22 years of married life. The two share a daughter named Rael (Kim Rachel), who was born in 2010 after 7 years of fertility treatment. However, the duo remains as amicable as possible as the news of their break-up was known to acquaintances for many months, and even involved reporters decided to keep it a secret after agreeing with her agency as per an OSEN report. Now, the former model has decided to be open about it to her fans.

Hong Jin Kyung personally confirms her divorce from husband of 22 years

Shortly after the news of her divorce was all over the internet, Hong Jin Kyung appeared on friend Jeong Seon Hee’s YouTube channel to talk about it. She shared that after mulling over it for a while and thinking about when would be the right time or way to talk about it, talking about it with a friend felt more natural to her. Opening up about how, more than anything, she wanted to clarify that despite being together for 27-28 years, she and her husband did not separate because of any one person’s fault, they just decided to live differently.

Speaking about the vibe between her and her now-ex-husband, the Single's Inferno panelist said that he still visits their home very frequently and hangs out with their daughter. Rael, at just 15 years old, also understood and agreed to their divorce. Hong Jin Kyung added how her mother and mother-in-law are very cool about it and continue to meet despite their separation. After her in-laws' side wanted to wait for a while until her daughter gets older and holding back articles from coming up about it, she decided that she couldn’t wait any longer and reveal it to the world.

Currently staying overseas, the reality TV star is known to have shot the YouTube video content before leaving, so it could be released when the news of her divorce comes out. Her agency has also confirmed the news of their divorce but did not comment further.

