EXCLUSIVE: CAMO gets candid on K-PACK collab with Singles Inferno’s Hong Jin Kyung, staying true to Korean roots with Yours Truly and more

CAMO, the Korean rap sensation on the rise, recently dropped her new collection, Yours Truly. After storming into the hip-hop scene with her critically acclaimed debut album, Pressure Makes Diamonds, she’s now ready to take her sound to new heights. This time, she’s blending her signature trap-infused style with pop, drum & bass, and electronic elements, creating a diverse and captivating sonic experience for her fans.

Meet CAMO

CAMO, a Seoul-based rapper, singer, and songwriter, is quickly rising as a standout star in South Korea’s vibrant music scene. Known for her distinctive tonality, magnetic persona, and razor-sharp lyricism, CAMO has captured audiences worldwide with her genre-blurring artistry. Growing up in Hong Kong, she was deeply influenced by Western pop culture, a foundation that now fuels her bold and boundary-pushing sound.

At 26 years old, she’s achieved remarkable milestones, from breakout hits like Life is Wet featuring JMIN to high-profile collaborations with Korean rap icon Simon Dominic on Wifey. Her debut album, Pressure Makes Diamonds, earned critical acclaim and a spot on Billboard’s The 25 Best K-Pop Albums of 2023. With millions of streams, a successful European tour, and record-breaking solo shows, she’s poised to become a global force in hip-hop and pop.

About CAMO’s latest release Yours Truly

Yours Truly is a masterclass in versatility, with tracks that range from the fiery, beat-driven anthems like K-PACK and Don’t Text Me to the emotional, acoustic-infused vibes of Waterfall and Wings. CAMO seamlessly blends genres, exploring pop, drum & bass, and electronic while still staying true to her hip-hop roots. The mixtape’s focus track, K-PACK, is a bold declaration of her lyrical prowess and unyielding attitude, while the playful Only You, featuring Leellamarz, offers a fresh twist on a classic love ballad.

Collaborating with major names like BIG NAUGHTY, pH-1, and GIRIBOY, CAMO’s evolution as an artist is on full display, cementing her place as one of South Korea’s most exciting voices in hip-hop to look out for. The EP’s diverse sounds and compelling collaborations reflect her fearless energy, marking a pivotal moment in her already promising career. With the release of this EP, CAMO cements her status as one of the most exciting and innovative voices in South Korea’s rapidly growing hip-hop scene.

Watch the music video for K-PACK here;

Our exclusive chat with CAMO

How did you approach the evolution of your sound on Yours Truly, moving from your trap-heavy roots to exploring pop, drum & bass, and electronic genres?

CAMO: After the release of my debut album last year, I was just, like, in a different state of mind and just trying to figure out what I want to do next. And then, those songs turned out. If you listen to these songs, you might definitely feel that I feel more comfortable. Yours Truly is a mixtape through which I wanted my fans to just listen to it in an easy vibe. But, my next project that I'm focusing on is definitely something that I've never tried before!

How was your experience teaming up with renowned names like BIG NAUGHTY, pH-1, GIRIBOY, and Leellamarz? How did these collaborations shape the direction of the mixtape?

CAMO: When we discuss about a featuring artist, what we do is listen to the track, and if the second verse is empty, we think about who's going to fit the best. So we would just send it to them and ask them if they want to hop onto the track and maybe add their touch to it. What I felt was it was very smooth. Everything was very fast, and they were also nice, very polite and gentle, and very talented, too. So everything was just very easy.

On that note, is there some dream collab you wish would come true with your next project?

CAMO: Maybe Amine and Bktherula. Amine has always been one of my favorite artists. One of the only artists that I was inspired by when I first started making music.

Can you elaborate on the concept and message behind K-PACK? What inspired the choice of Hong Jin Kyung as a feature in the music video?

CAMO: So K-PACK, is by a producer called BangPro Got It, and he's very huge worldwide. And we got to hop on the track with one of his beats. It was hard. It was something that I always wanted to do, and how I started making music. It was the kimchi season, and I recorded the track.

Moreover, I'm Korean, so I always try to talk about where I'm from because people are often confused. So, I put those things in the song. And then I thought we should blend that into the music video as well, all these elements.

The collaboration with Hong Jin Kyung was my team's idea. She is one of the biggest celebrities out here in Korea and has her own kimchi business, and she's pretty famous for that, too. And this is some TMI, but I ate that kimchi for a while, too. My whole family does, and everyone loves her. So, through some mutual contacts, we asked if it was cool for her to get featured in the music video, and apparently, her daughter knew of me. She convinced her mom (Hong Jin Kyung) to hop on the music video. Then she listened to the music, the song K-Pack, and she was impressed.

How do you see Yours Truly resonating with both your existing fanbase and a wider international audience?

CAMO: I think they're feeling me. It's like the more music I release; I think that they will be able to understand me in a lot of different ways because we connect to music.

Do you plan to explore mainstream Korean rap culture for example participating in survival shows like Show Me The Money?

CAMO: I do get offers to participate in mainstream survival shows, but I want to focus on my music right now and keep them for later when I’m ready.

Would you like to drop any hints about what you're working on next? Are there any plans for future tours?

CAMO: Yes, I miss my fans. We are planning for a tour in the first half of 2025, but before that, I also want to release new music for my audience.

