South Korea's Supreme Court approves equal health rights to same-sex couples in groundbreaking ruling

South Korea’s Supreme Court gave a groundbreaking ruling on July 18, 2024, approving equal health rights and insurance benefits to same-sex couples. The decision marks a historic step in the history of LGBTQ rights in South Korea.

South Korea Supreme Court gives historic ruling approving equal health benefits in favor of same-sex couples

On July 18, 2024, South Korea’s Supreme Court gave a ruling in So Seong Wook and Kim Yong Min’s case approving that same-sex couples deserve equal health rights as their heterosexual counterparts.

On this day, the ruling makes the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) of South Korea resume the same benefits enjoyed by heterosexual couples for same-sex spouses. This means a partner in a same-sex relationship would enjoy the same health benefits as any other couple and can register in their partner’s health insurance as dependents.

The Supreme Court making a historic ruling said that treating same-sex couples differently from heterosexual couples is an act of discrimination that violates basic human dignity and the right to pursue one’s happiness.

It should be noted even after this ruling, South Korea still does not recognize same-sex marriages by law. Nevertheless, many activists noted that this marks a historic day and paves the way for a new morning for same-sex couples in South Korea.

Advertisement

Know the background to the Supreme Court’s ruling

In May 2019, So Seong Wook and his partner Kim Yong Min held a wedding ceremony in South Korea. After this So Seong Wook registered his partner as a dependent on his health insurance which was initially approved. However, NHIS later said the approval was a mistake and revoked the registration.

So Seong Wook was asked to provide a refund for all the benefits which made him file a court case. First, Seoul’s Administrative Court had ruled in favor of NHIS but, soon when So Seong Wook applied to the High Court, the ruling was made in favor of the couple.

Later, NHIS applied to challenge the High Court's ruling in the Supreme Court after which today, the court gave a ruling in favor of So Seong Wook and Kim Yong Min marking a historic milestone for same-sex couples in South Korea.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Jeon Jong Seok not wear seatbelt in viral photo with Han So Hee? Actress addresses controversy