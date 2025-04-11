3 Kannada movies that are releasing on OTT this week: Prajwal Devaraj starrer Rakshasa to Paru Parvathy

Several South movies are once again making their way to the streaming platforms this week. With a few of them coming from the Kannada cinema industry, here are the details and where to watch them.

Kannada movies releasing on OTT this week

1. Paru Parvathy

Cast: Deepika Das, Poonam Sirnaik, Fawaz Ashraf, K S Shridhar, Mahantesh Hiremath

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

Paru Parvathy is a Kannada travel adventure film released in theaters on January 31, 2025. It is written and directed by Rohit Keerti and tells the story of two people who travel from Bangalore to the tranquil Uttarakhand mountains.

The film focuses on the journey the two people share, immersing the audience in humor, introspection, and emotional development. Paru Parvathy is musically crafted by R. Hari, with the cinematography and editing fulfilled by Abin Rajesh and C. K. Kumar, respectively.

2. Vishnu Priya

Cast: Shreyas Manju, Priya Prakash Varrier, Suchendra Prasad, Achyuth Kumar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Vishnu Priya is a Kannada-language romantic drama flick set in the 1990s. Based on true incidents, the film focuses on how Vishnu and Priya embark on their romantic relationship.

The movie, which blends emotions with musical tracks, explores the challenges of misunderstandings, the strength of friendship, and the depth of family bonds. It is written by Ravi Srivatsa and directed by V. K. Prakash.

Advertisement

The film, bankrolled by K. Manju, is musically crafted by Gopi Sundar, with the cinematography handled by A. Vinod Bharathi. Moreover, Suresh Urs edited the movie.

3. Rakshasa

Cast: Prajwal Devaraj, Sonal Monteiro, K S Sridhar, Arna Rathod, Vihan Bastin

Where to watch: SunNXT

Rakshasa, starring Prajwal Devaraj in the leading role, is a horror thriller. The film tells the tale of a Brahmarakshasa demon who is captured and sealed inside a box. However, the demonic box accidentally ends up in the evidence room of a police station.

With its effect creating chaos, suspended cop Sathya is left alone to face the Brahmarakshasa demon, survive its wrath, and uncover the conspiracy against him. The film, directed by Lohith H, was musically handled by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

ALSO READ: When Keerthy Suresh was considered ‘unlucky’ by filmmakers after her film Idhu Enna Maayum tanked