5 Malayalam films releasing on OTT this week: Soubin Shahir’s Pravinkoodu Shappu to Mammootty’s Kannur Squad

The Malayalam film industry has gradually broken the barriers of conformity, challenging itself with versatility across various genres. This week of April promises loads of entertainment for cinephiles, as Mollywood is set to release a list of films on OTT.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the 5 Malayalam films releasing on OTT this week.

Pravinkoodu Shappu

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, Chemban Vinod Jose, Chandini Sreedharan, Shaji Chen

Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, Chemban Vinod Jose, Chandini Sreedharan, Shaji Chen Streaming platform: SonyLIV

The black comedy crime thriller Pravinkoodu Shappu promises an endless dose of entertainment with its engaging screenplay. The movie centers around the investigation of a death that occurs at a toddy shop after it closes for the night, with 11 people still inside, drinking and playing cards. The next morning, a shocking discovery is made—the owner of the store is found hanging.

Machante Maalakha

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Namitha Pramod, Dileesh Pothan

Soubin Shahir, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Namitha Pramod, Dileesh Pothan Streaming platform: SimplySouth

The Malayalam comedy-drama Machante Maalakha explores a situation where love becomes too much to handle within a couple. While the wife is overly affectionate, the husband finds himself struggling to adjust, pushing beyond his comfort level. The constant interruptions between them only add to the conflict, leading to more confusion and challenges.

Anpodu Kanmani

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Anagha Narayanan, Johny Antony, Navas Vallikkunnu, Althaf Salim

Arjun Ashokan, Anagha Narayanan, Johny Antony, Navas Vallikkunnu, Althaf Salim Streaming platform: Prime Video

Another Malayalam romantic flick, Anpodu Kanmani, tells the story of Nakulan and Shalini, a newly married couple living in a village. Their struggle to embrace parenthood becomes the heart of the movie. As time passes, Shalini’s emotional transformation from anger to frustration offers a deeper understanding of relationships.

Get Set Baby

Cast: Unni Mukundan, Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shyam Mohan, Sudheesh

Unni Mukundan, Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shyam Mohan, Sudheesh Streaming platform: Manorama Max

The plot of Get Set Baby revolves around Arjun, a skilled gynecologist who specializes in fertility treatments. His work involves interacting with many people while navigating societal norms and stereotypes surrounding motherhood and childbearing. The film’s climax arrives when an unexpected setback shakes both his personal and professional life, leading him to profound realizations.

Kannur Squad

Cast: Mammootty, Azees Nedumangad, Rony David Raj, Shabareesh Varma, Kishore,

Mammootty, Azees Nedumangad, Rony David Raj, Shabareesh Varma, Kishore, Streaming platform: Jio Hotstar

The Malayalam crime action thriller Kannur Squad is based on a real-life story. It follows a team of CPO officials tasked with capturing a political goon and restoring law and order. With limited time, numerous witnesses, and a web of lies to unravel, the team must navigate internal challenges while racing against the clock to apprehend the culprit.