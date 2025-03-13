EXCLUSIVE: Dino Morea on doing controversial s*xiest ad shoot with Bipasha Basu; ‘Maybe an arrest warrant was out for…’

Dino Morea recently reflected on the controversial late 1990s underwear photoshoot with Bipasha Basu that garnered significant attention. Speaking about the incident, he admitted that he never truly understood why someone took issue with the ad, stating that it became a major talking point at the time. However, he also emphasized that it was one of the boldest and most stylish campaigns of its era and shared, "Maybe an arrest warrant was out for him and Basu."

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Dino Morea shared, "I don’t know why someone was cutting the underwear. Dude, what’s the problem? You know? It became very controversial. But at that time, it was one of the s*xiest ads. Bipasha and I—our photographs together were insane! It was superb. We had fun while it lasted, and then it disappeared."

Morea further added, "There was another instance. In 1995, Milind Soman also did a n*de photoshoot, which became highly controversial. That happened before mine. Then, when my ad came out, it stirred controversy too, and honestly, it turned into fantastic publicity. A controversy did happen, and to be honest, I was a little scared because it was the first time something like this had happened to me."

He recalled, "Newspapers, police behind us—this and that. I was like, 'What is this, man?' We were landing in Dubai, and I was reading the newspaper on the plane. There was a small mention that maybe an arrest warrant had been issued for Bipasha and me. As we were landing, I wondered, 'Will we even be able to reach the airport properly? What will happen?' So, we were a little worried. But in the end, nothing really happened."

On the other hand, the actor reminisced about the time he and Bipasha parted ways while filming Raaz, revealing that she found it difficult to adapt to the changes on set. He recalled how they navigated the initial awkwardness following their breakup and eventually became close friends.

Although they attempted to mend their relationship, things did not fully work out. However, Dino shared that with time, any bitterness faded away. He explained that while breakups bring emotions like anger and sadness, time helps put things into perspective. Eventually, they realized their bond was strong, leading them to become best friends.

