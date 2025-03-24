5 South movies releasing in theaters this week: L2 Empuraan, Veera Dheera Sooran, Robinhood and more

South Indian cinema is set to entertain audiences with a variety of new releases. Some films are bringing back beloved characters, while others are introducing fresh stories. L2: Empuraan, Veera Dheera Sooran, and Robinhood are leading the pack. Whether you love action or drama, this list has movies that deserve your attention. Here are the top films releasing in theaters this week.

5 South movies releasing in theaters this week

1. L2: Empuraan

Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and others

Release date: March 27, 2025

L2: Empuraan is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer. Prithviraj Sukumaran directed the film while Murali Gopy handled the writing. Mohanlal returns as the lead, supported by a stellar cast. The story unfolds five years after the Khureshi-Ab’Raam incident. Kerala is now entangled in corruption, political conspiracies, and hidden threats. As chaos deepens, past secrets resurface and a powerful figure rises once again.

2. Veera Dheera Sooran

Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, Dushara Vijayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu

Release date: March 27, 2025

Veera Dheera Sooran is an upcoming Tamil action thriller directed by S. U. Arun Kumar and backed by HR Pictures. Vikram takes on the lead role, joined by Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and many others. The plot revolves around a simple shop owner who secretly has links to a powerful crime network. The film is set to compete with L2: Empuraan at the box office.

3. Robinhood

Cast: Nithiin, David Warner, Sreeleela

Release date: March 28, 2025

Robinhood is a Telugu heist action comedy directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Nithiin plays Ram, a master thief who unexpectedly takes on the role of Neera’s security officer, played by Sreeleela. This leads to a thrilling mix of action and comedy. The film also stars Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Devdatta Nage, and Shine Tom Chacko. Originally planned for Christmas 2024, the film’s release was delayed and pushed to March 28 this year.

4. Mad Square

Cast: Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin

Release date: March 28, 2025

Mad Square is a Telugu film directed by Kalyan Shankar. The story revolves around four friends studying in an engineering college. It explores their experiences, friendships, and struggles as they navigate life and chase their dreams. Fans are eager to see how the movie performs after clashing with major films at the box office.

5. EMI

Cast: Sadasivam Chinnaraj, Sai Dhanyaa, Black Pondi

Release date: March 28, 2025

EMI is a Tamil film directed and written by Sadasivam Chinnaraj. The cast also includes Aadhavan and Perarasu. Mallaiyan M. produced the movie, while Srinath Pitchai composed the music. Francis Rajkumar managed the cinematography, and R. Ramar handled the editing.

