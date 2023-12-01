Dhootha Review: Naga Chaitanya’s web-series debut is a one of a kind addition to the supernatural-horror genre

Name: Dhootha

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai

Director: Vikram K. Kumar

Dhootha is the latest addition to the list of Indian supernatural-horror series, joining the likes of The Village, Adhura, Betaal, Ghoul, and more. The series marks the short format debut of actor Naga Chaitanya, who plays the role of an investigative journalist, whose life gets caught up in a series of supernatural events, as a consequence of his actions. The series has been one of the most discussed ones in recent times. But is it really worth the hype? Let’s find out!

Dhootha plotline

Sagar, played by Naga Chaitanya, is an investigative journalist, who has just started his own newspaper named Samachar. The media house promises to be truthful and just, however, things in reality are the exact opposite. Sagar has sold “plots” in his newspaper, which the makers cleverly compare to real estate.

On the inaugural night of his media house, Sagar comes across a piece of newspaper in a nearby Dhaba, which carries the information of his pet dog’s death, with details down to the T. Although this creeps Sagar out, he doesn’t think much of it. However, he finds other bits of paper which carry similar information, all of which were proving to be right. The incidents which follow also force Sagar to take up criminal ways, and it brings the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kranthi, played by Parvathy Thiruvothu, on his tail.

The investigative journalist soon embarks on a journey to unravel the mystery behind the bits of papers, and even takes help from Kranthi, promising to surrender and confess his crimes once it is all done. His adventures are also motivated by the fact that the lives of his loved ones literally depended on what he found out.

What works in Dhootha

Clearly, Dhootha is a completely unique take on the supernatural horror genre. The director Vikram K Kumar has managed to set up and communicate his vision of the world of Dhootha. Rain plays an important role in the series, and the world that the helmer has created.

A major factor that catches one's eye would be the beautiful cinematography which is perfectly complemented with the color grading by editor Naveen Nooli. In fact, the cinematography only gets better, as the series progresses.

Additionally, the story that the makers wish to convey carries a high social relevance. The medium literally acts as the “dhootha”, bringing the message to the audience.

What does not work in Dhootha

The primary fault that one would find in Dhootha is the length of the series. The series has 8 episodes, with each episode close to 40 minutes. However, at certain portions of the series, it felt like the scenes were stretched out just to meet the target of 40 minutes.

Vikram K Kumar seems to have attempted Hitchcock’s Bomb Theory several times throughout the series. While it works out on certain occasions, most of the time, the scene just feels extended beyond what is actually necessary.

Another major flaw was the dip in the quality of dialogues, as well as acting, which, at times, seemed more as if the actors were in a theater play. The makers have also stated the obvious in certain scenes, which tends to act as a buzzkill while watching the series. There are several scenes where it is evident that certain horror tropes have been followed. Although it acts like an itch, it is quite a temporary one, taking nothing away from the series as a whole.

In the initial parts of the series, the cinematography seems quite weak with the lighting, and the source of lights being quite evident. There are several scenes in the first couple of episodes where it is evident that a ‘lightning strike’ is just created by lights blinking.

Additionally, the music used throughout the series seems to act like a cue for the audience on what to think and feel. The music at times overpowers the visuals, rather than complementing it, and was occasionally reminiscent of soap operas.

The performances in Dhootha

Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai and Priya Bhavani Shankar’s performance are show stealers. Dhootha brought a different side of Naga Chaitanya which has never been seen before, and was quite exciting to watch as an audience. However, there are certain scenes where it felt like his acting is more suited for theater, a criticism that is applicable for Pasupathy’s role in the series as well. Pasupathy, who plays quite a significant role in the series, pulls off his role really well. Overall, ignoring the minor hiccups, the performances in Dhootha, coupled with a strong story, are the driving force of the film.

Dhootha: The Verdict

Undeniably, Dhootha is a welcome addition to the list of supernatural-horror genres. The series brings forth a completely unique mixture of reality and supernatural elements, something that has rarely been done before. While there are minor hiccups throughout the show, it does not take away the experience that the show produces as a complete package. Overall, Naga Chaitanya’s debut in the short format is quite amazing, and is definitely worth a watch.

