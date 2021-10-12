Family drama Agnipariksha to bring the endearing story of two couples from October 18

The Telugu audiences are going to get a new family drama show ‘Agnipariksha’ on Zee Telugu. The show stars a stellar cast including actors Thanuja Puttaswamy, Akarsh Byramudi, Maahi Gouthami, Navin Vetri, and Prabhakar. Agnipariksha is an a unique story that reiterates the power of a true and pure heart in transforming hatred to love.

The show will emphasize the conflicting emotions of blazing love and heartless revenge. Agnipariksha will premiere on 18th October, aired every Monday to Saturday at 9:30 PM only on Zee Telugu.

Set in Hyderabad, the tale revolves around two sisters, Radhika (Thanuja Puttaswamy), Priyanka (Maahi Gouthami) and their father (Prabhakar) who is against love marriages. Radhika, an obedient, graceful and kind girl, loves her longtime friend Amar (Akarsh Byramudi) who loves her back unconditionally. However, due to destiny's play, Kailash (Navin Vetri) enters into the life of Radhika, changing the dynamics of her relationship with Amar. Priyanka, the younger sister to Radhika, is a vivacious girl. Her life will take a 360-degree turn with her sister's change of relationships. The gripping plot, theatrical characterization and intense performances make Agnipariksha a roller coaster ride of emotions as Radhika, Priyanka, Amar and Kailash meet at crossroads, creating the sense of anticipation on the twists and revelations that will transform equations among the characters at every stage.

Akarsh Byramudi who plays the character of Amar says, “I have always believed in experimenting as an actor and I found Amar's character very promising. A layered character, Amar is a complex but interesting and intriguing person. I'm grateful and delighted to be working with Zee Telugu once again and connect with the audience through this new project. I hope that we reach remarkable heights with this show.”