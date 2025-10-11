Kattalan First Look: Makers of Marco drop new poster for upcoming movie feat Antony Varghese Pepe

Kattalan, starring Antony Varghese Pepe in the lead role, is currently under production. Directed by Paul George, the Malayalam-language movie is touted to be an intense jungle actioner. The makers recently unveiled an intense and menacing first look.

Kattalan First Look

Sharing the first look of Kattalan, the makers wrote, “ONLY THE WILDEST WILL SURVIVE. KATTALAN - THE HUNTER | FIRST LOOK. ANTONY VARGHESE as never seen before.Happy Birthday, Champ!”

The first look poster had the actor smoking a cigar with an intense look on his face, with blood dripping down from his head.

See the post here:

The upcoming film is directed by Paul George, with musical tracks and scores composed by Kantara fame B. Ajaneesh Loknath. The movie will also have Telugu actor Sunil, Anson Paul, Kabir Singh Duhan, Kill fame Parthiv Tiwarii, Raj Tirandasu, and more in key roles.

Moreover, Pepe had recently suffered from an accident in Thailand while filming with an elephant. Kattalan marks the second venture of Cubes International after their blockbuster debut, Marco, starring Unni Mukundan.

More about Marco

Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, is a spinoff of the 2019 film Mikhael, which featured Nivin Pauly. Directed by Haneef Adeni, this neo-noir action thriller follows Marco, a member of a prominent gold trading family, whose life takes a dark turn when his family members are murdered.

Determined to seek justice, Marco and his brother embark on a relentless quest to track down the culprits, setting the stage for a gripping narrative. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Siddique, Jagadeesh, Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan, and Kabir Duhan Singh. It is currently available for streaming on SonyLIV.

Antony Varghese Pepe’s work front

Antony Varghese Pepe last starred in the boxing action film Daveed. Directed by Govind Vishnu, the film was co-written by him and Deepu Rajeevan. The story revolved around Ashiq Abu, a middle-aged bouncer whose life takes a wild turn when he is to face Turkish boxer Sainul Akhmedov in a boxing match, setting up their rivalry.

Apart from Pepe, the film had Lijomol Jose, Saiju Kurup, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Kichu Tellus, Jess Kukku, and many more in key roles.

Daveed had music composed by Justin Varghese, with cinematography by Salu K. Thomas and editing by Rakesh Cherumadam. The movie is currently available for streaming on ZEE5.

Apart from Kattalan, the actor is also part of Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game.

