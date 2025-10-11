Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh announce their ‘wild’ project Rowdy Janardhan with pooja ceremony, PICS

Vijay Deverakonda has been making the headlines ever since reports of his engagement to Rashmika Mandanna surfaced. Now, the actor has officially announced his next project, Rowdy Janardhan, with a pooja ceremony while also confirming that Keerthy Suresh will play the female lead.

Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh collaborate for Rowdy Janardhan

In an official announcement on social media, the makers of Rowdy Janardhan shared a series of pictures. They wrote, “A Wild Beginning.. LOVE - RAGE - BLOOD. The most anticipated Vijay Deverakonda x Ravi Kiran Kola's #SVC59 has begun today with an auspicious Pooja Ceremony. #VDKolaMassThaandavam Begins..”

While the tentative title of the movie is SVC59, producer Dil Raju had earlier revealed that the film’s official name will be Rowdy Janardhan.

See the post here:

Reportedly, the movie will begin shooting on October 16, 2025, in Mumbai. Interestingly, the upcoming project is expected to be Vijay’s first release after his marriage to Rashmika.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda has been in the spotlight amid reports of engagement to long-time girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna. Although neither of them made an official statement, the actor’s team confirmed the news, and the two were also seen flaunting their rings at various locations. The couple is set to tie the knot in February 2026.

Vijay Deverakonda’s recent movie

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kingdom, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The film tells the story of Surya, aka Suri, a youngster who was separated from his elder brother during childhood. Now, a police constable, he is assigned a mission to infiltrate a heavily fortified island off the coast of Sri Lanka, known as Divi.

As he goes undercover and enters the island, he discovers it is the headquarters of a major smuggling syndicate, led by none other than his long-lost brother, Siva. Shocked by the revelation, Surya must choose between his loyalty to his brother and his duty as a law enforcement officer.

With Vijay in the lead, the film also features Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, Venkitesh VP, Bhoomi Shetty, Manish Chaudhari, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Goparaju Ramana, Rohini, Muralidhar Goud, Baburaj, and many more in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, Vijay also has a tentatively titled film VD14 lined up, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, best known for Shyam Singha Roy.

