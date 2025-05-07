POLL: Good Bad Ugly or Jack; which new OTT release will you watch first on Netflix this week? VOTE

It’s the weekend again! Time to grab your snacks, curl up on the couch, and dive into something new on Netflix. But here comes the tricky part, choosing what to watch first. With Good Bad Ugly and Jack both streaming this week on May 8, the dilemma is real. So, which one gets your play button? But before you decide, let’s get to know both films a little better to help you make the right pick.

Good Bad Ugly is a Tamil action film with Ajith Kumar in the lead. He plays AK, once feared as the Red Dragon in the underworld. After years behind bars, he wants to reunite peacefully with his wife and son. But that dream shatters when his enemies resurface.

An ambush ruins his plans, and his family becomes a target. With his wife Ramya urging him to stay away, AK must choose between peace and protection. When Ramya and their son Vihaan are taken and falsely accused, AK returns to his old self to fight for justice. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Simran, and many others in prominent roles.

Then there’s Jack, led by Siddu Jonnalagadda. It follows the life of Jackson, a directionless young man nicknamed Pablo Neruda. He’s someone who tries everything but excels at nothing. Worried about his future, his father watches him drift. That’s when Jack makes a bold choice, he joins an anti-terror squad and becomes an undercover agent.

But when a major threat arises, Jack breaks all rules to protect the nation. It’s an unusual hero story packed with action and humour. The film features Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Naresh, and Brahmaji in key roles.

So, which story are you diving into first this weekend? The return of Red Dragon or the unexpected rise of Pablo Neruda? Cast your vote now!

