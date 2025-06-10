Akhanda 2 vs OG Clash: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan to come together at box office- who will back out?

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2 recently dropped its teaser announcing its release on September 25, 2025. While this would lead to a big box office clash with Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG, one of the movies is likely to postpone its release.

According to a report by Aakashavaani, only one of the two films will be released on the said date, and the other will be postponed to December. The report details that the distributors have been notified of the postponement, with an official confirmation yet to be made.

While it is unclear which movie it would be, it is interesting to note that OG was initially supposed to release on September 27, 2024, but was postponed due to production delays.

Talking about the Pawan Kalyan starrer, the much-awaited Sujeeth directorial is a gangster actioner featuring the tale of Ojas Gambheera, a fearsome don. After disappearing from Mumbai, he makes a return to the streets of Mumbai in hopes of taking revenge against his nemesis, Omi Bhau.

With Emraan Hashmi playing the main antagonist, the film has actors like Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, and many more in key roles.

Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu also postponed its release once again after multiple delays.

On the other hand, Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam is an action drama, directed and co-written by Boyapati Sreenu. The sequel film features the Padma Bhushan award winner as an Aghora who uses his powers to fight against evil and save the world.

Watch Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam teaser

The teaser of the film showcased an unmatched aura of NBK, prompting a grander second installment in the franchise. The movie’s first installment, titled Akhanda, was released in 2021 and was a massive success despite mixed reviews.

The flick featured the actor in dual roles as twin brothers, where the mystical and powerful Aghora comes to help his sibling.

Apart from him, the movie featured actors like Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Nithin Mehta, Poorna, Avinash, and more in key roles.

