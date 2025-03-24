Prithviraj Sukumaran on ‘people having a problem’ with Unni Mukundan’s Marco: ‘They never fooled you…’

Malayalam cinema unlocked a different style of filmography with Unni Mukundan’s Marco, released in 2024. Popular for its themes of disturbing violence, the film earned a massive box office response, but the Haneef Adeni directorial also received major setbacks and criticism for its overtly violent content.

And now, actor-turned-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared his two cents on the violent nature of the film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Prithviraj defended the claims made against Marco and expressed that the makers did not cheat the audiences and delivered exactly what they claimed the film to be.

The Lucifer actor went on to tag Unni Mukundan as a ‘dear friend’ and added that it appeared pointless for people to comment about the gory violence shown in the film after having watched it; since from the very beginning, the movie touted to be ‘nothing more than a violent film’.

In his words: “I disagree with people having a problem with a film like Marco. It never pretended to be anything else. Unni is a friend, and I know that from the time they set about to make the film. The first announcement itself was about violence. They told us that it would be never-before-seen violence, voyeurism upon violence, slasher film on steroids.”

Prithviraj added, “That’s what they kept saying. They never fooled you into thinking that it was about something else. They kept saying it’s the most violent film… And then you go watch it and complain about the violence? Come on.”

For the untold, Marco’s box office collections post theatrical release were a major hit, and so was the kind of response it received after the action thriller debuted in the OTT space on the platform SonyLIV.

But it did not stop the Unni Mukundan starrer from receiving a fair share of criticism as well, including the imposition of a ban by the CBFC on the satellite streaming rights of the movie. Moreover, the broadcasting board also issued guidelines for the film to be shown among family audiences.