Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela reveals silent battle with depression and how it impacted her health

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, entrepreneur and wife of actor Ram Charan, recently spoke about her personal journey of overcoming emotional struggles and stress-induced eating. In a conversation with Masoom Minawala, she reflected on how gaining control over her body and emotions became her biggest achievement. Once overwhelmed by stress and depression, Upasana shared how she would isolate herself and rely on food for comfort.

Advertisement

The new mom revealed that she used to let her emotions take over, which led to feelings of depression. However, the philanthropist shared that she has now learned to manage these situations more effectively. The 35-year-old mentioned that she no longer turns to food whenever she is stressed and instead, focuses on finding solutions.

"I would let emotions rule over my body, and I would eat when I was stressed. I would lock myself up in a room and feel depressed. Now, I have control over my body and my emotions. Now, I have control over my body and my emotions. I think that is something I have achieved," Upasana stressed.

She further expressed pride in being able to take charge of her physical and emotional well-being, calling it her “biggest personal achievement”.

Upasana also shared that her transformation was largely due to a shift in mindset. She now follows a structured process. First, she writes down the issue. Then, she looks for possible solutions. If she's not happy with a solution, she then goes ahead to remove it from her list. Once confident, she moves to execution. This approach, according to her, helped avoid emotional spirals.

Advertisement

Upasana is now in a better place and is a proud mother to a beautiful baby girl, Klin Kaara Konidela, with Ram Charan.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan's wife Upasana reveals she wanted hotel-like atmosphere for her daughter Klin Kaara Konidela's birth; here's why